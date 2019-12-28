Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Do We Want Country to Become Dharam Shala, Asks BJP Leader Dharmendra Pradhan

Addressing a function of ABVP, he said people like Bhagat Singh and Subhas Chandra Bose sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country.

PTI

Updated:December 28, 2019, 11:42 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Do We Want Country to Become Dharam Shala, Asks BJP Leader Dharmendra Pradhan
File Photo of Union Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Pune: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday lashed out at those opposing the National Register of Citizens, asking whether they wanted the country to become a "Dharam Shala" (an open house).

Addressing a function of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad, an RSS-affiliated student union, here, he said people like Bhagat Singh and Subhas Chandra Bose sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country.

"Are we going to make our country a Dharam Shala now where anyone can roam freely?" he asked.

"Therefore, we need to accept this challenge and we should make sure that only those who are ready to say Bharat Mata Ki Jai can live here," the BJP leader said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram