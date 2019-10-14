New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday jumped into the debate over the article written by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's husband Parakala Prabhakar in which he has taken an unfavourable view of the Narendra Modi government's economic policies and asked if the critics want an India where a husband and wife could disagree.

The home minister said criticising Nirmala Sitharamarn for her husband’s views is not healthy politics. "Every person should get an opportunity to express themselves," Shah said in an interview with India Today.

The BJP president further said he has never seen "such low practices" in Indian politics. “Do you want a country where a husband and wife must agree? And this coming from those who call themselves liberals," Amit Shah said, adding if it was fair to create a controversy over a man's expressions and thoughts just because who he was married.

Prabhakar, a noted economist and former communications adviser to the government of Andhra Pradesh, had in an opinion piece for The Hindu blamed the government for the economic slowdown.

He said there is anxiety all over about the economic slowdown in the country. “While the government is still in denial mode, data flowing uninterruptedly into the public domain show that sector after sector is staring at a seriously challenging situation,” he wrote.

"The government, however, is yet to show signs that it has come to grips with what ails the economy. Much less evidence is available to believe that it has a strategic vision to address the challenges," he added.

He also criticised the ruling party for attacking the Nehruvian economic framework and said the party "fails to realise" that the attack remains more a political assault and can never graduate to an economic critique.

The finance minister, when asked about her husband's article, said from 2014 to 2019, "we have done fundamental reforms". She went on to list measures like the Goods and Services Tax, Aadhaar and the delivery of cooking gas.

