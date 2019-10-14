Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

This Coming From 'Liberals': Amit Shah Reacts After Sitharaman's Husband Says Govt in Denial Mode About Slowdown

The home minister said criticising Nirmala Sitharamarn for her husband’s views is not healthy politics and every person should get an opportunity to express themselves,

News18.com

Updated:October 14, 2019, 10:25 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
This Coming From 'Liberals': Amit Shah Reacts After Sitharaman's Husband Says Govt in Denial Mode About Slowdown
File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday jumped into the debate over the article written by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's husband Parakala Prabhakar in which he has taken an unfavourable view of the Narendra Modi government's economic policies and asked if the critics want an India where a husband and wife could disagree.

The home minister said criticising Nirmala Sitharamarn for her husband’s views is not healthy politics. "Every person should get an opportunity to express themselves," Shah said in an interview with India Today.

The BJP president further said he has never seen "such low practices" in Indian politics. “Do you want a country where a husband and wife must agree? And this coming from those who call themselves liberals," Amit Shah said, adding if it was fair to create a controversy over a man's expressions and thoughts just because who he was married.

Prabhakar, a noted economist and former communications adviser to the government of Andhra Pradesh, had in an opinion piece for The Hindu blamed the government for the economic slowdown.

He said there is anxiety all over about the economic slowdown in the country. “While the government is still in denial mode, data flowing uninterruptedly into the public domain show that sector after sector is staring at a seriously challenging situation,” he wrote.

"The government, however, is yet to show signs that it has come to grips with what ails the economy. Much less evidence is available to believe that it has a strategic vision to address the challenges," he added.

He also criticised the ruling party for attacking the Nehruvian economic framework and said the party "fails to realise" that the attack remains more a political assault and can never graduate to an economic critique.

The finance minister, when asked about her husband's article, said from 2014 to 2019, "we have done fundamental reforms". She went on to list measures like the Goods and Services Tax, Aadhaar and the delivery of cooking gas.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram