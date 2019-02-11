English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Do Your Politics, But Don’t Insult Our Forces: Rajyavardhan Rathore Hits Out at Rahul Gandhi
The former Olympian was responding to the Congress chief's comments from last week's press conference that "Rs 30,000 crore could have been used for the pilots' safety".
File photo of Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore (Image : PTI).
Loading...
New Delhi: Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has slammed Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots.
Urging the Congress chief not to disrespect the forces and martyrs, the retired colonel condemned Rahul for his remark that Rs 30,000 crore given to Anil Ambani’s company could have been given to families of departed IAF pilots.
“You (Rahul) don’t know anything about our military. During the game of press conferences that you play in Delhi every day, you have disrespected our military. Anybody who is born on this soil knows that we respect and honour our military and martyrs. You don’t know the difference between a mercenary and the forces. Our soldiers fight for our own country, and not for money,” Rathore is seen saying in a video message that was posted on Twitter.
The former Olympian was responding to comments made by Gandhi in a press conference held last week on the issue of the Rafale deal.
The Congress president, referring to a report in The Hindu about the defence ministry’s objections to "parallel negotiations" between the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the French government, had said, "Rs 30,000 crore was given to Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence in the Rafale deal. This Rs 30,000 crore could have been used for your safety. This 30,000 crore could have been given to your (pilots’) family. This 30,000 crore could be give to you when you die in a plane crash."
“Do you your politics, but do not insult our military and martyrs. I am saying this as a soldier,” Rathore said as a parting note.
The Comptroller and Auditor General of India is expected to be submit its report on the Rafale deal to the President on Monday.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Urging the Congress chief not to disrespect the forces and martyrs, the retired colonel condemned Rahul for his remark that Rs 30,000 crore given to Anil Ambani’s company could have been given to families of departed IAF pilots.
“You (Rahul) don’t know anything about our military. During the game of press conferences that you play in Delhi every day, you have disrespected our military. Anybody who is born on this soil knows that we respect and honour our military and martyrs. You don’t know the difference between a mercenary and the forces. Our soldiers fight for our own country, and not for money,” Rathore is seen saying in a video message that was posted on Twitter.
The former Olympian was responding to comments made by Gandhi in a press conference held last week on the issue of the Rafale deal.
The Congress president, referring to a report in The Hindu about the defence ministry’s objections to "parallel negotiations" between the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the French government, had said, "Rs 30,000 crore was given to Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence in the Rafale deal. This Rs 30,000 crore could have been used for your safety. This 30,000 crore could have been given to your (pilots’) family. This 30,000 crore could be give to you when you die in a plane crash."
“Do you your politics, but do not insult our military and martyrs. I am saying this as a soldier,” Rathore said as a parting note.
The Comptroller and Auditor General of India is expected to be submit its report on the Rafale deal to the President on Monday.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Angana Chakrabarti
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PolBytes: Top Newsmakers This Week
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
-
Friday 08 February , 2019
Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
PolBytes: Top Newsmakers This Week
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
Friday 08 February , 2019 Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
Thursday 07 February , 2019 News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple iPhone XR is Now Selling For as Low as Rs 70,500; Would You Buy One Now?
- Politically Provocative 'This is America', Country Pop Crossover 'Golden Hour' Rule Grammys 2019
- Cardi B to Kylie Jenner, Best & Worst Dressed Celebrities at Grammys Red Carpet
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Apple Claims Two-Factor Authentication Feature Was Forced Upon Users
- Long Island City Residents Aren't Too Happy With HQ2, Which Could Force Amazon to Look Beyond New York
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results