Do Your Politics, But Don’t Insult Our Forces: Rajyavardhan Rathore Hits Out at Rahul Gandhi

Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has slammed Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots.Urging the Congress chief not to disrespect the forces and martyrs, the retired colonel condemned Rahul for his remark that Rs 30,000 crore given to Anil Ambani’s company could have been given to families of departed IAF pilots.“You (Rahul) don’t know anything about our military. During the game of press conferences that you play in Delhi every day, you have disrespected our military. Anybody who is born on this soil knows that we respect and honour our military and martyrs. You don’t know the difference between a mercenary and the forces. Our soldiers fight for our own country, and not for money,” Rathore is seen saying in a video message that was posted on Twitter.The former Olympian was responding to comments made by Gandhi in a press conference held last week on the issue of the Rafale deal.The Congress president, referring to a report in The Hindu about the defence ministry’s objections to "parallel negotiations" between the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the French government, had said, "Rs 30,000 crore was given to Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence in the Rafale deal. This Rs 30,000 crore could have been used for your safety. This 30,000 crore could have been given to your (pilots’) family. This 30,000 crore could be give to you when you die in a plane crash."“Do you your politics, but do not insult our military and martyrs. I am saying this as a soldier,” Rathore said as a parting note.The Comptroller and Auditor General of India is expected to be submit its report on the Rafale deal to the President on Monday.​*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.