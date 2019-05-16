English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Doctor Held for 'Derogatory' Facebook Post on Pragya Singh Thakur
Senior police inspector Vilas Jadhav said an activist, Ravindra Tiwari, had lodged a complaint against Sunilkumar Nishad at Parksite police station in Vikhroli for his comments against Pragya Singh.
File photo of BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur addressing party workers in Bhopal.
Mumbai: A homoeopathic doctor has been arrested for allegedly posting derogatory remarks on a social networking site against BJP's Bhopal Lok Sabha seat candidate and Malegaon blast accused Pragya Singh Thakur, police said Thursday.
Sunilkumar Nishad (38), a resident of Kalyan, who also has a clinic and another house in Vikhroli Parksite, was arrested on Wednesday, an official said.
"Nishad had allegedly posted some derogatory comments against Pragya Singh Thakur on Facebook. The post also talked about the involvement of Hindus and Brahmins in terrorism," he said.
Senior police inspector Vilas Jadhav said an activist, Ravindra Tiwari, had lodged a complaint against Nishad at Parksite police station in Vikhroli for his comments against Pragya Singh.
Accordingly, an FIR was filed against Nishad on Saturday under IPC section 295 (A) (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), he said.
Nishad was arrested on Wednesday, the official said, adding that he was granted bail by a local court.
Pragya Singh Thakur, 48, is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Bhopal against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. Polling for this seat will be held on May 19.
Out on bail, she has been discharged by a court on charges under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, but is still facing trial under other criminal provisions, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
