'Doctors, Researcher Don't Belong to Any Party': Aparna Yadav Calls Akhilesh's Vaccine Remark 'Inappropriate'

Referring to Akhilesh Yadav’s ‘BJP Vaccine’ remark, Mulayam Singh’s youngest daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav has termed the statement of the SP leader as inappropriate and said it is his personal wish and no one can force him.

“We are not talking about BJP, Yogi or Modi. We are talking about vaccines being made by our doctors and scientists. It is not a BJP drug, nor is it a BJP lab. This is a political statement. I trust my doctors and scientists that they neither work for any political party, nor do politics, Aparna Yadav said.”

“Doctor-researcher belongs not to any political party but to everyone. They do not treat people by seeing political parties. So, this kind of statement is not appropriate. But if someone wishes that they do not get the vaccine, then it is their personal opinion,” she added.

Aparna Yadav said that the Covid-19 vaccine should be welcomed wholeheartedly as the scientists have worked round the clock to make the vaccine.

“The vaccine has come due to the efforts of doctors and scientists. We should welcome it wholeheartedly. We salute all the doctors and scientists who have worked round the clock to make the vaccine for such a dangerous virus,” Aparna Yadav said.

“The government should make it available to the common citizens free of cost, so that we can start our lives again like ordinary days. Everyone was upset with Coronavirus . So, the vaccine is welcome,” she added.

Reacting to Akhilesh’s statement she said it is his personal wish and no one can force him to get the vaccine.

“Bhaiya (Akhilesh Yadav) said that he will not get vaccinated. If he does not wish to get this vaccine, then it is his personal wish and no one can force him. Maybe after seeing the positive effects of the vaccine he might change his mind. This vaccine has been created by the very best doctors and scientists of India. The Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) of South East Asia has also said that it is a victory not only for India but for South East Asia. So it is a matter of pride,” she said.

The SP supremo had on Saturday courted controversy with his statement that he will not accept a vaccine against Covid-19 as he does not trust the vaccine that will be given out by the BJP government. "I will not get vaccinated by the shot given by the BJP government as I don't trust them. When we (SP) will come to power, we will ensure free vaccines to everyone," he had said at a press conference.

However, on Monday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav clarified that he did not want to raise questions on scientists and their hard work but wanted to know how much time it will take for the vaccine to reach the poor.