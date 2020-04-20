POLITICS

'Deceased's Samples Collected Day after Cremation': CPM Leader Slams Bengal Govt over Covid-19 Crisis

File photo of policemen making announcements for social distancing in Kolkata. (PTI)

Former CPI-M MP Mohammad Salim further alleged that the West Bengal government, led by Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, was suppressing facts in terms of coronavirus cases and deaths.

Sujit Nath
  • News18.com Kolkata
  • Last Updated: April 20, 2020, 10:21 PM IST
Former parliamentarian and Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leader Mohammad Salim on Monday said government documents revealed that the authorities collected the swab samples of a person who was cremated a day ago.

Salim said the incident happened at the Malda Medical College and Hospital where a man, named Nepal Barman, who was suspected to be a patient of coronavirus, died on April 12 and was cremated the same day. However, documents showed his swab samples were collected on April 12.

“How can the government collect samples of a man who was cremated a day ago? How is that possible?” Salim said.

He further alleged that the West Bengal government, led by Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, was suppressing facts in terms of coronavirus cases and deaths.

Salim, who uploading documents/medical reports on Twitter to substantiate his claim, said, “India is already lagging behind in testing, but the deplorable TMC government is now hiding the #COVID19 cases. The crematorium report of a Maldah resident says he died on April 12, but his negative COVID-19 test report says his sample was collected on April 13.”

A section of BJP leaders in the state has also accused the Trinamool Congress-led government of suppressing the real crisis.

Earlier in the day, the Centre said it has constituted six Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) to assess the enforcement of lockdown norms in the states of West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

Soon after, Banerjee asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to share the criteria for the assessment, without which her government "would not be able to move ahead".

Meanwhile, BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta thanked the PM and Union Home Minister for sending teams to ‘investigate’ the alarming state of affairs in

West Bengal with fudged data and secret cremation of bodies.

Several BJP leaders have demanded that the government come out with regular bulletins like what is being done in other states. Recently, BJP’s IT cell chief Amit Malviya said Banerjee’s government is trying to hide facts.

“What is Mamata Banerjee hiding? No medical bulletin from the Bengal government on 2nd, 3rd and 5th Apr. Curiously, number of COVID-19 related deaths missing in the bulletin released on 4th. Read this along with Mamata admin’s diktat on a Committee deciding reason for COVID deaths,” he wrote on Twitter.

Few days ago, the state police lodged an FIR against BJP MP Subhas Sarkar after he alleged that the government is trying to suppress the number of COVID-19 cases in West Bengal.

This was after a controversy broke out over deaths of two patients who were admitted at Bankura Sammilani Medical College and Hospital on April 12.

Sarkar said, the deceased’s swab samples were sent for examination, but before the tests results came, the local administration cremated the bodies without handing over the same to their family members.

