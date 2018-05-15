Doddaballapur Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress' T. Venkataramanaiah(Appakaranahalli.T. Venkatesh) Won

Live Status INC T. Venkataramanaiah(Appakaranahalli.T. Venkatesh) Won

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) RESULTS 2018 The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Doddaballapur (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bengaluru Rural district and Bengaluru region of Karnataka and is a part of the Chikkballapur Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 1,99,719 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,00,433 are male, 99,240 female and 5 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 98.77 and the approximate literacy rate is 79%.INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 1,447 votes (0.98%) securing 26.21% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 81%.INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 3,754 votes (3%) registering 41.32% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 84.07%.Check the table below for Doddaballapur live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our. Get detailed results ofto know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting