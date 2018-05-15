GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Doddaballapur Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress' T. Venkataramanaiah(Appakaranahalli.T. Venkatesh) Won

Live election result of 180 Doddaballapur constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Doddaballapur MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 2:16 PM IST
Doddaballapur (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bengaluru Rural district and Bengaluru region of Karnataka and is a part of the Chikkballapur Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 1,99,719 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,00,433 are male, 99,240 female and 5 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 98.77 and the approximate literacy rate is 79%.
Live Status INC T. Venkataramanaiah(Appakaranahalli.T. Venkatesh) Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC7322543.39%T. Venkataramanaiah(Appakaranahalli.T. Venkatesh)
JD(S)6328037.50%B. Munegowda
BJP2761216.36%J. Narasimhaswamy
IND10180.60%Dr. K.N. Venkatesh
NOTA10160.60%Nota
RPS6680.40%Gowramma
IND5920.35%M. Srinivasa (Dog Seenu)
AIJP2860.17%M. Jayalakhsmi
IND1940.11%B.Munegowda
IND1810.11%Venkataramanappa. Y
FCI1560.09%Mallesha. M
AIMEP1430.08%M. Manjunatha
JD(U)1320.08%S. Purushotham
KPJP1290.08%T .M. Venkataramanaiah
IND1250.07%Tubagere Sharif

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 1,447 votes (0.98%) securing 26.21% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 81%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 3,754 votes (3%) registering 41.32% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 84.07%.

Check the table below for Doddaballapur live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin.)

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
