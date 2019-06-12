Does Akhilesh & Shivpal Yadav’s Recent Pic Suggest a Reunion Ahead of UP Assembly Election?

Rumour mills are abuzz about a possible reunion of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and his estranged uncle Shivpal Yadav ever since the duo were caught in one frame at party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s residence when Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on him recently.However, sources denied any possible merger of the Shivpal-led Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) with the SP, though they suggested that instead of a merger, the PSPL might reach some sort of an understanding with his parent party ahead of 2022 Assembly election in the state.Meanwhile, Shivpal held a meeting with his party workers on Monday to discuss the strategy for the assembly poll where he made it clear that he won’t merge his party with the SP, while adding that there could be some sort of an alliance.“We are a strong party now and we will contest the 2022 assembly election with our full might. We might consider suitable alliances if the situation demands,” he said.Following the recent drubbing in the Lok Sabha election, it was being said that Mulayam was playing a mediatory role between his son and brother, though SP sources denied any such initiative from the SP patriarch’s end.“Netaji (Mulayam) has not been working towards any kind of mediation. He is working towards strengthening the party for the 2022 Assembly poll,’ said a senior SP leader.Differences began to grow in the Yadav clan after Shivpal was removed from important posts in the party in the party, following which he formed a break-away group with dissenting SP leaders. He claimed that he was not getting due respect in his parent party.Shivpal, who is still an SP MLA from Jaswant Nagar, floated his own political outfit and contested the last parliamentary election on a PSPL ticket from Firozabad.Though he didn’t win the seat, he managed to divide the SP’s vote-base and ultimately led to the defeat of SP candidate and his nephew Akshay Yadav.