'Does CM Have the Courage to Question Centre on Issues Affecting TN' Asks M K Stalin

DMK President M K Stalin on Sunday asked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami if he has the courage to question the Centre on various issues affecting the interests of Tamil Nadu. Speaking at a party organised function at Thirukkadaiyur near Porayar in Mayiladuthurai district, he alleged that the AIADMK government had taken the state 50 years backwards in terms of economic development.

"The AIIMS hospital project was announced way back in 2015. Yet, not a single foundation stone has been laid. The Tamil Nadu assembly passed resolutions twice, demanding exclusion from NEET.

On the issue relating to the release of seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, "the Governor is following the script given by the centre," he alleged. "The Union Government has brought the Cauvery Water Management Authority under its Jal Sakthi department, instead of making it an independent authority.

Is the Chief Minister ready to fight the centre on these issues?" he asked Stalin further said that the centre was not releasing Rs 19,000 crore due to Tamil Nadu by way of GST refunds. "The 14th finance commission related to the local bodies recommended an allocation of Rs 2,500 crore to Tamil Nadu three years back.

But the allocation has not been made yet. The state has been seriously affected by cyclones. The Union Government has not offered proper assistance.

Will the Chief Minister question the Centre?," he asked. Stalin alleged that the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues would have to face the CBI and other enforcement agencies if they questioned the Centre.

"To safeguard themselves, they are fighting for the rights of Tamil Nadu," he said. Stalin has been visiting Assembly segments across Tamil Nadu as part of his 'Ungal Thogudhiyil Stalin' (Stalin in your constituency) campaign for the Assembly polls likely to be held in April-May.

.