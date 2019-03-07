English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Does Rahul Need a Certificate from Pakistan About Rafale: Ravi Shankar Prasad
The Union Minister hit out at the Congress chief following a press conference early today in which Rahul Gandhi had asked why a probe cannot be ordered against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale deal.
File pic of Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Accusing Congress president of speaking "blatant lies" on the Rafale issue, the BJP said on Thursday he neither believes the Indian Air Force nor the Supreme Court verdict and asked if he needed a certificate from Pakistan about the fighter aircraft.
Soon after Gandhi demanded a probe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rafale deal, the BJP hit back with Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad alleging that the Congress president believes Pakistan more than Indian forces and its leaders.
"I totally condemn blatant lies of Rahul Gandhi. He does not believe the Indian Air Force, does not trust the Supreme Court verdict that clearly said there is no commercial impropriety in the (Rafale) procurement process. He does not believe the CAG," Prasad said.
"Will Rahul Gandhi need a certificate about Rafale from Pakistan. In that we cannot help. Of late he believes Pakistan more than Indian forces and its leaders," the senior BJP leader added.
Earlier in the day, Gandhi asked why a probe cannot be ordered against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a "Rs 30,000-crore scam" when an investigation has been initiated into the theft of official documents related to the fighter jet deal.
At a press conference, he accused the prime minister of conducting parallel negotiations on the fighter jet deal and the government of manipulating institutions to "save" him.
The parallel negotiations "retarded" the delivery of Rafale, he claimed.
