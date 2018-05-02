Does the BJP Have Exclusive Rights on Religion, Asks Kamal Nath

MP Congress’ newly appointed president Kamal Nath hit back at questions of the party pedalling soft-Hindutva and asked if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had exclusive rights on the religion.Nath, who planned visits to temples in Madhya Pradesh a day after assuming office, was responding to questions on BJP’s charges of Congress’ new-found soft-Hindutva stance. "(Are they the contractors of religion)?""Why were no questions raised when I got a Hanuman temple, with a 101-feet statue, built years ago in Chhindwara?" asked the miffed leader, before accusing BJP of mixing religion with politics.Congress Campaign Committee in-charge Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was present at the spot, also shot back saying temples, mosques, gurdwaras were not owned by the BJP. “India has been blessed with multiple religions and maintaining communal harmony, brotherhood and unity is the duty of everyone, not just the Congress," he said.Nath's itinerary on Day One in office includes visits to the Hanuman temple in Bhopal’s Lal Ghati area, lord Mahakal temple in Ujjain and the Pitambara Peeth in Datia.Furthermore, Nath had chosen Tuesday to take on the mantle of MP Congress president as it is the day of the week attributed to Lord Hanuman.