'Doesn't Listen to His Workers, How Will He Listen to Us': War of Words Between Akhilesh, SBSP Amid Widening Rift

The rift between Samajwadi Party and ally Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) has been widening following the results of byelections in Rampur and Azamgarh parliamentary seats.

Days after Om Prakash Rajbhar came before the media and took a swipe at Akhilesh Yadav for losing elections, the Samajwadi Party Chief hit back at the SBSP Chief saying that he doesn’t need any kind of advice from anyone.

On being questioned about why he didn’t go for campaigning for Rampur and Azamgarh bypolls, Akhilesh said, “Our people had told me that they were confident of winning and there was no need for me to come.”

The statement comes after Rajbhar took a dig at Akhilesh and said that one has to leave the comfort of air-conditioned rooms if they want to win the elections.

“Elections are not won by sitting in AC rooms,” Rajbhar said. He also advised Akhilesh to get on the ground if he wanted to win the elections.

Reacting to the statement, Akhilesh Yadav said, “I don’t know from where our allies are being operated, however we don’t need any kind of advice from anyone.”

Reacting to Akhilesh’s statement, SBSP Spokesperson Piyush Mishra said, “When the assembly elections were just over, then too, Rajbhar Ji had advised Akhilesh Yadav to get out of AC rooms, then too he didn’t pay any heed to the advice. As a result, he didn’t go to Rampur and Azamgarh and eventually the party lost in bypolls.”

“When you (Akhilesh Yadav) don’t listen to the advice of your own people, how will you listen to a small party like us? For all the political parties, workers are the supreme but when workers in SP are being ignored then why will you give importance to us,” Mishra said.

As per reports, SBSP Chief Om Prakash Rajbhar along with over 300 workers had campaigned in Azamgarh for the bypolls, but SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav didn’t visit even once for the campaigning on either Azamgarh or Rampur parliamentary seat.

The Samajwadi Party had contested 2022 state assembly polls in alliance with SBSP in which SP had bagged 111 seats while SBSP had won six seats.

