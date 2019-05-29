English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Doesn't Matter' if Some 'Opportunist' MLAs Join BJP: TMC
'It doesn't matter if one or two opportunist MLAs switchover to the BJP. Some are opportunist and some are being forced to join by using threat and intimidation,' senior TMC leader Tapas Roy said.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress leadership on Wednesday shrugged off party MLAs joining the BJP, saying it "doesn't matter" if some "opportunist" legislators switch loyalties.
The TMC also claimed that some among those who had joined the saffron party had been threatened to do so.
"It doesn't matter if one or two opportunist MLAs switchover to the BJP. Some are opportunist and some are being forced to join by using threat and intimidation," senior TMC leader Tapas Roy said.
Roy's comment came after TMC MLA Monirul Islam joined the BJP earlier on Wednesday, the third legislator to desert the ruling party in West Bengal after the reverses in the Lok Sabha polls.
Two TMC legislators, including BJP leader Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu Roy, and over 50 councillors, had joined the saffron party on Tuesday.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Mamata Banerjee-led party had claimed in a tweet that its MLAs and councillors were forced at gunpoint to join the BJP, which, in a stunning result, won 18 Lok Sabha seats in the state, only four less than the TMC's 22.
"One suspended MLA of Trinamool joined BJP yesterday. The others were from Congress and CPI(M). The number of councillors is 6. That too they were forced at gunpoint to do so," the TMC said.
The TMC also claimed that some among those who had joined the saffron party had been threatened to do so.
"It doesn't matter if one or two opportunist MLAs switchover to the BJP. Some are opportunist and some are being forced to join by using threat and intimidation," senior TMC leader Tapas Roy said.
Roy's comment came after TMC MLA Monirul Islam joined the BJP earlier on Wednesday, the third legislator to desert the ruling party in West Bengal after the reverses in the Lok Sabha polls.
Two TMC legislators, including BJP leader Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu Roy, and over 50 councillors, had joined the saffron party on Tuesday.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Mamata Banerjee-led party had claimed in a tweet that its MLAs and councillors were forced at gunpoint to join the BJP, which, in a stunning result, won 18 Lok Sabha seats in the state, only four less than the TMC's 22.
"One suspended MLA of Trinamool joined BJP yesterday. The others were from Congress and CPI(M). The number of councillors is 6. That too they were forced at gunpoint to do so," the TMC said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cat Suits to Tutus: A Look at Serena Williams' Most Badass Fashion Statements
- Jio Effect: Airtel 4G Hotspot Prepaid Plan Offers 126GB Data, With 84 Days Validity
- Have Your Ever Bought a Phone Even Before Its Launch? Someone Just Got a Moto Z4 From Amazon
- Apple Surprises us With a New iPod Touch, Just Days Ahead of WWDC 2019 Keynote
- Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner Says Sansa's Rape wasn't a 'Plot Device' to Make Her Seem Stronger
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results