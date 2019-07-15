'Dog-like Mentality': Madhya Pradesh Minister Jabs BJP for Criticising Transfer of 46 Sniffer Dogs

Bhopal: In what could kick up a row, Madhya Pradesh minister Sajan Kumar hit back at the BJP for criticising the government for transferring 46 sniffer dogs and their handlers and said the BJP has ‘dog-like mentality.

The minister, Sajjan Singh Verma said that if the dog squad’s capability can be put to better use in some other places, it is no harm to transfer them. “Had they used the term dog squad, it was okay. But they said that we transferred dogs. It is their dog-like mentality. What can be done about it?” Verma said taking a potshot at the BJP.

Since the Congress came to power in Madhya Pradesh, the spate of transfers of government officials has been highly debated with the opposition BJP criticizing the move. But the recent transfer of 46 sniffer dogs and their handlers intensified the debate.

Taking strong objection of Verma’s comment, BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agrawal claimed it exposed the 'morality and thinking' of the minister.

“Verma is a close aide of Chief Minister Kamal Nath, but he never asked him to behave,” Agarwal said, adding the minister has a history of using such language.

Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta retorted saying the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh reminded had transferred the sniffer dogs thrice.

Last week, the Madhya Pradesh government issued orders for transferring 46 sniffer dogs and their handlers, evoking comical and satirical takes from the opposition BJP.

BJP leader Vijesh Lunawat, while poking fun at these transfer of canines said, “Ram Naam Japna, Kutton Ke Transfer Ka Maal Bhi Apna,”