Doimukh Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Doimukh Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NOTA -- -- Nota NPEP -- -- Nabam Vivek BJP -- -- Tana Hali Tara INC -- -- Nabam Rana

14. Doimukh is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in Papumpare district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This constituency has 21,871 voters of which 10,440 are male and 11,431 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Doimukh, recorded a voter turnout of 72.55%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 0% and in 2009, 64.04% of Doimukh's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Nabam Rebia of INC won in this seat defeating 's candidate by a margin of votes which was % of the total votes polled. Nabam Rebia polled a total of 0 (40.69%) votes.INC's Shri Nabam Rebia won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 598 (3.6%) votes. Shri Nabam Rebia polled 16,592 which was 40.69% of the total votes polled.Doimukh went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: दोईमुख (Hindi), দইমুখ (Bangla), தொய்முக் (Tamil), and డోయ్ముక్ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).