Doiwala Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Doiwala seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Rajkishore Singh Rawat (UKDD), Raju Maurya (Ketan) (AAP), Tribirendra Singh Rawat (Trivendra) (IND), Shiv Prasad Semwal (UKD), Prateek Bahuguna (UKPP), Gaurav (Ginni) (INC), Jitendra Singh Negi (IND), Anurag Kukreti (SP), Ajay Kumar Kaushik (RTORP), Brij Bhushan Gairola (BJP), Vinod Kumar (BSP), Santosh Dixit (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 65.75%, which is -2.09% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Trivendra Singh Rawat of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Doiwala results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.23 Doiwala (डोईवाला) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Maidan region and Dehradun district of Uttarakhand. Doiwala is part of Hardwar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

Advertisement

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.91% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.43%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.25%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 1,65,776 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 84,771 were male and 80,999 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Doiwala in 2022 is: 956 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,42,660 eligible electors, of which 74,089 were male,68,567 female and 4 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,07,015 eligible electors, of which 56,310 were male, 50,705 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Doiwala in 2017 was 1,267. In 2012, there were 1,125 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Trivendra Singh Rawat of BJP won in this seat defeating Hira Singh Bisht of INC by a margin of 24,869 which was 25.7% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 60.46% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Heera Singh Bisht of INC by a margin of 1,272 votes which was 1.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 30.68% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 23 Doiwala Assembly segment of the 5. Hardwar Lok Sabha constituency. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ of BJP won the Hardwar Parliament seat defeating Ambrish Kumar of INC

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Hardwar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 20 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from Doiwala are: Rajkishore Singh Rawat (UKDD), Raju Maurya (Ketan) (AAP), Tribirendra Singh Rawat (Trivendra) (IND), Shiv Prasad Semwal (UKD), Prateek Bahuguna (UKPP), Gaurav (Ginni) (INC), Jitendra Singh Negi (IND), Anurag Kukreti (SP), Ajay Kumar Kaushik (RTORP), Brij Bhushan Gairola (BJP), Vinod Kumar (BSP), Santosh Dixit (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 65.75%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 67.84%, while it was 71.52% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Doiwala went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.23 Doiwala Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 173. In 2012, there were 142 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.23 Doiwala comprises of the following areas of Dehradun district of Uttarakhand: Panchayats 23-Badripur, 24-Doodhli, 25-Nakraunda, 26-Badasi Grant, 27-Markham Grant I, 28-Markham Grant II and 32-Nathuvawala of Raipur KC of 3-Dehradun Tehsil; Panchayats 3-Majri Grant, 5-Bhogpur, 6-Gadool, 7-Sungaon, 8-Barkot Maufi, 9-Ranipokhri Grant, 10- Ramnagar Danda, 11-Bhaniawala, 12-Sindhwal Gaon, 13-Jolly Grant of Rishikesh KC, Doiwala Nagarpanchayat, Ramgarh Range and Thano Forest Range of 4-Rishikesh Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Doiwala constituency, which are: Narendranagar, Rishikesh, B.H.E.L. Ranipur, Jwalapur, Dharampur, Raipur, Dhanolti. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Doiwala is approximately 468 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Doiwala is: 30°11’59.6"N 78°08’57.1"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Doiwala results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.