Doklam a Major Strategic Failure for Modi Govt: Congress

The Chinese army building helipads and trenches in Doklam is a major strategic failure of the Modi government, which has risked the integrity and security of the nation, said Congress leader Randeep Surjewala.Surjewala was commenting on Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s acknowledgement of China’s latest activities in the Doklam region.Surjewala, who was in Bhopal to select the party’s spokespersons and hold training sessions for them, said that the defence minister had accepted the fact that the “Chinese Army’s temporary deployment has shifted to a permanent one”.“The PM should come forward and clear the air on not only Doklam, but also on the security measure of the chicken neck (region that links the northeast states to the rest of India),” he said.On Monday, Sitharaman had said in the Lok Sabha, "Post disengagement from the face-off in 2017, troops of both sides have redeployed themselves away from their respective positions at the face-off site. The strength of both sides have been reduced."Surjewala later commented on social activist Periyar’s statue being vandalised in Vellore and said that BJP national secretary H Raja had called for the desecration of Periyar’s statues and his party workers had only followed suit, “but this was not the first time something of this sort has happened”.“When Sakshi Maharaj called Nathuram Godse a patriot, he was elevated as a party national executive while Gen VK Singh was appointed as a minister after he compared Dalit boys to puppies,” Surjewala said.The Congress media-in-charge also came down heavily on the Shivraj Singh government in Madhya Pradesh. He said that MP, once a centre of art and culture, has now been reduced to a “hub of criminals” and most of the social endeavours have fallen prey to massive corruption.The Congress leader cited the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) report to say that MP has constantly topped the chart in term of rape cases since 2004. The state saw 2,875 rape cases in 2004, which surged to 4,909 annually in 2017.“From 2004 to 2016, MP recorded 46,308 rape cases, maximum in the country,” he said.Abduction cases went up from 584 in a year to 4,904 in a year at present, claimed Surjewala.Quoting Modi government’s SRS report, he said, “43% children are malnourished in Madhya Pradesh while infant mortality rate is 32%, maximum in the country. Almost 61,000 children die in the first month of birth while 90,000 don’t get to see their first birthday.”Referring to an MHRD report, he said, “MP’s 1,50,762 schools do not have electricity while only 14.58% have computers.”Commenting on the Mandsaur killing of farmers, Surjewala said that CM Shivraj “first says the farmers are his God and then gets them killed with bullets. As many as 15,283 farmers have ended their lives in the BJP rule”.