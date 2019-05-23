English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Domariyaganj Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Domariaganj): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Domariyaganj (डुमरियागंज) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Domariyaganj (डुमरियागंज) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
60. Domariyaganj (Domariaganj) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.97% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.47%. The estimated literacy level of Domariyaganj is 59.25%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1865469 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Jagdambika Pal of BJP won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 1,03,588 votes which was 11.08% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 31.96% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 17 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Jagdambika Pal of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 76,566 votes which was 10.37% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 31.14% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 53.08% and in 2009, the constituency registered 49.22% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Domariyaganj was: Jagdambika Pal (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,61,957 men, 7,99,313 women and 145 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Domariyaganj Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Domariyaganj is: 27.22 82.67
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: डुमरियागंज, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); ডোমারিয়াগঞ্জ, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); डुमरियागंज, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); ડોમરિયાગંજ, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); துமரியாகன்ச், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); దోమరియాగంజ్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ದೊಮರಿಯಗಂಜ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഡോമരിയഗഞ്ച്, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Jagdambika Pal of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 76,566 votes which was 10.37% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 31.14% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.
Domariyaganj Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SBSP
--
--
Keshav Rajbhar
JKP
--
--
Brijesh Kumar
PCP
--
--
Mohammad Irfan
NEP
--
--
Sanjay Kumar Chauhan
SBDU
--
--
Keshari Nandan
BMP
--
--
Arjun Singh Lodhi
IND
--
--
Sharwan Kumar
Nota
--
--
Nota
INC
--
--
Chandrash Alias Chandresh Kumar Upadhyay
BJP
--
--
Jagdambika Pal
BSP
--
--
Aftab Alam
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 53.08% and in 2009, the constituency registered 49.22% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Domariyaganj was: Jagdambika Pal (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,61,957 men, 7,99,313 women and 145 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Domariyaganj Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Domariyaganj is: 27.22 82.67
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: डुमरियागंज, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); ডোমারিয়াগঞ্জ, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); डुमरियागंज, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); ડોમરિયાગંજ, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); துமரியாகன்ச், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); దోమరియాగంజ్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ದೊಮರಿಯಗಂಜ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഡോമരിയഗഞ്ച്, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ananya Panday Celebrates Suhana Khan's 19th Birthday with 'Charlie's Angels' Throwback Pic
- Anand Mahindra's Tweet on ‘Khatiya-vator’ Proves Indians are Best at 'Jugaad'
- IWL 2019: Sethu FC Win 3rd Edition But Runners-Up Manipur Police SC Unhappy with Refereeing
- PUBG Mobile: Five Reasons Why PUBG The Most Popular Battle Royale Game in India
- Hate Being Photographed, I'm Shy and Don’t Like Coming Out in Public, Says Milind Soman
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results