Dombivali Election Results 2019 Live Updates (डोंबिवली): Chavan Ravindra Dattatray of BJP Wins

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

143. Dombivali (डोंबिवली), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Thane district of Maharashtra and is part of Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.11% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.55%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.53%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,51,590 eligible electors, of which 1,81,743 were male, 1,69,847 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 64 service voters had also registered to vote.

Dombivali Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 3725 95.78% Chavan Ravindra Dattatray LEADING NOTA 164 4.22% Nota INC -- 0.00% Radhika Milind Gupte Ketkar MNS -- 0.00% Mandar Shrikant Halbe BSP -- 0.00% Damodar Dnyanba Kakde IND -- 0.00% Bhagwat Dhondiba Gaikwad SBP -- 0.00% Dr. Amitkumar Anandrao Goilkar

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,38,330 eligible electors, of which 1,74,596 were male, 1,63,734 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 64 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,94,421.

Dombivali has an elector sex ratio of 934.54.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Chavhan Ravindra Dattatray of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 46225 votes which was 30.55% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 55.43% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Chavan Ravindra Dattatraya of BJP won in this seat by defeating the MNS candidate by a margin of 12327 votes which was 9.6% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.6% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 143. Dombivali Assembly segment of Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency. Kalyan Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 12 contestants and in 2009 elections 6 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 45%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 44.72%, while it was 43.6 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 0.28%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 303 polling stations in 143. Dombivali constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 311.

Extent: 143. Dombivali constituency comprises of the following areas of Thane district of Maharashtra: Kalyan Tehsil (Part), Kalyan Dombivali (Municipal Corporation) (Part) - Ward No. 57 to 65, 68 and 78 to 96.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Dombivali is: 19.2317 73.0832.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Dombivali results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.