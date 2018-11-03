English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Domestic Affairs Not Public Issues': Media Spotlight on Tej Pratap's Divorce Irks Brother Tejashwi
Rashtriya Janata Dal national vice-president and close associate of party supremo Lalu Prasad, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh also said discords do crop up in families and get resolved.
File photo of Tejashwi Yadav (L) with his brother Tej Pratap. (PTI)
Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday expressed strong displeasure over the media spotlight on the divorce petition filed by his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav, stressing that family matters should not be highlighted in public.
The RJD heir apparent made remarks to the effect at a conference here following the drama that has been unfolding since Friday evening after a petition was filed by Tej Pratap seeking divorce from Aishwarya Rai, his wife of six months.
Things began on a stormy note on Friday with thousands of police personnel going on a rampage, following the death of a female constable. It was a serious issue, concerning law and order, and was being rightly highlighted by the media, Tejashwi said.
But by evening, all that was forgotten and happenings in a family became the centre of attention, the former Bihar deputy chief minister said in an oblique reference to the news surrounding his elder brother's marital discord.
“Domestic affairs do affect people but only those who are members of the family. These are not public issues”, Yadav said.
Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national vice-president and close associate of party supremo Lalu Prasad, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh said discords do crop up in families and get resolved.
He added that the episode will have no bearing on the political prospects of Tej Pratap who is a sitting MLA or of the RJD in general.
“Why would Tej Pratap's divorce petition affect anybody politically? Did not the BJP win elections and Narendra Modi become the Prime Minister despite his separation from his wife?” Singh snapped in response to queries from journalists.
