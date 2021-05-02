Domjur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

184. Domjur (डोम्जुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Howrah district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Domjur is part of 27. Srerampur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.13%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.85%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,99,151 eligible electors, of which 1,51,429 were male, 1,47,713 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Domjur in 2021 is 975.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,59,741 eligible electors, of which 1,34,149 were male, 1,25,588 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,16,676 eligible electors, of which 1,14,618 were male, 1,02,058 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Domjur in 2016 was 149. In 2011, there were 108.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Rajib Banerjee of TMC won in this seat by defeating Protima Dutta W/O - Late Tapan Kumar Dutta of IND by a margin of 1,07,701 votes which was 49.05% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 67.76% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Rajib Banerjee of TMC won in this seat defeating Mohanta Chatterjee of CPIM by a margin of 24,986 votes which was 13.37% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 54.07% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 184. Domjur Assembly segment of Srerampur Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Srerampur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Srerampur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Domjur are: Uttam Bera (CPIM), Kalyan Ghosh (TMC), Rajib Banerjee (BJP), Rajani Begum (BNARP), Tanmoy Das (IND), Nandita Roy (IND), Rajib Banerjee S/O- Amarnath Banerjee (IND), Rajib Mondal (IND), Srikumar Naskar (IND), Sanchayita Ghosh (IND), Sk Shamim Hossain (IND), Subir Dalui (IND), Subhas Santra (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 83.75%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.57%, while it was 86.31% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 4 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 403 polling stations in 184. Domjur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 289. In 2011 there were 266 polling stations.

EXTENT:

184. Domjur constituency comprises of the following areas of Howrah district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Bally Jagachha and 2. Bankra-I, Bankra-II, Bankra-III, Makardah-II, Narna, Shalap-I and Shalap-II GPs of CDB Domjur. It shares an inter-state border with Howrah.

The total area covered by Domjur is 61 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Domjur is: 22°38’11.0"N 88°17’16.4"E.

