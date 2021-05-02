Domkal Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

75. Domkal (दोमकल), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and Murshidabad district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Domkal is part of 11. Murshidabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.53%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,65,948 eligible electors, of which 1,34,911 were male, 1,31,033 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Domkal in 2021 is 971.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,33,841 eligible electors, of which 1,21,163 were male, 1,12,678 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,93,539 eligible electors, of which 1,00,702 were male, 92,837 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Domkal in 2016 was 231. In 2011, there were 156.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Anisur Rahaman of CPIM won in this seat by defeating Soumik Hossain of TMC by a margin of 6,890 votes which was 3.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 36.59% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Anisur Rahaman of CPIM won in this seat defeating Soumik Hossain of INC by a margin of 3,075 votes which was 1.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 47.22% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 75. Domkal Assembly segment of Murshidabad Lok Sabha constituency. CPIM won the Murshidabad Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Murshidabad Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 13 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Domkal are: Jafikul Islam (TMC), Biyamma Mondal (Rubia) (BJP), Md Mostafijur Rahaman (Rana) (CPIM), Amir Sohail (JDP), Samsuzzaman(Kajal) (SUCOIC), Hikmat Ali (IUML), Ayenul Haque (IND), Iman Ali Biswas (IND), Md Jewel Mondal (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 84.63%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 83.84%, while it was 89.58% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 8 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 376 polling stations in 75. Domkal constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 280. In 2011 there were 242 polling stations.

EXTENT:

75. Domkal constituency comprises of the following areas of Murshidabad district of West Bengal: 1. Ajimganjgola, Bhagirathpur, Domkal, Garaimari, Garibpur, Ghoramara, Jitpur, Juginda, Juranpur, Madhurkul, Raipur and Sarangpur GPs of CDB Domkal.. It shares an inter-state border with Murshidabad.

The total area covered by Domkal is 275 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Domkal is: 24°04’22.8"N 88°33’24.1"E.

