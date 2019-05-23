Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Donald Trump Congratulates Modi on 'Big' Election Win, Says 'Great Things' in Store for Indo-US Ties

The US President said that he is looking forward to the great things which are in store for the US-India partnership, especially with the return of PM Modi at the helm.

PTI

Updated:May 23, 2019, 11:17 PM IST
Donald Trump Congratulates Modi on 'Big' Election Win, Says 'Great Things' in Store for Indo-US Ties
File photo of US President Donald Trump with PM Modi. (Image: AP)
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his "big" election victory, saying "great things" are in store for bilateral ties between the two nations with the Indian premier's re-election.

Prime Minister Modi led his Bharatiya Janata Party towards a super-sized victory for a second term in office.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister @NarendraModi and his BJP party on their BIG election victory!" Trump tweeted.




"Great things are in store for the US-India partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm. I look forward to continuing our important work together!" he added.
