English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Donald Trump Congratulates Modi on 'Big' Election Win, Says 'Great Things' in Store for Indo-US Ties
The US President said that he is looking forward to the great things which are in store for the US-India partnership, especially with the return of PM Modi at the helm.
File photo of US President Donald Trump with PM Modi. (Image: AP)
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his "big" election victory, saying "great things" are in store for bilateral ties between the two nations with the Indian premier's re-election.
Prime Minister Modi led his Bharatiya Janata Party towards a super-sized victory for a second term in office.
"Congratulations to Prime Minister @NarendraModi and his BJP party on their BIG election victory!" Trump tweeted.
"Great things are in store for the US-India partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm. I look forward to continuing our important work together!" he added.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Prime Minister Modi led his Bharatiya Janata Party towards a super-sized victory for a second term in office.
"Congratulations to Prime Minister @NarendraModi and his BJP party on their BIG election victory!" Trump tweeted.
Congratulations to Prime Minister @NarendraModi and his BJP party on their BIG election victory! Great things are in store for the US-India partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm. I look forward to continuing our important work together!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2019
"Great things are in store for the US-India partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm. I look forward to continuing our important work together!" he added.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Thursday 23 May , 2019 PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Lok Sabha Election Results 2019, Sunny Leone is the Real Winner
- Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
- 'EVM = Everyone Voted Modi': Twitter Comes up With New Acronym After NDA's Triumph in Elections
- PM Narendra Modi Director Finds Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet Unfunny, Calls it a Mistake
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results