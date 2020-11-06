Donald Trump Could Not Handle Covid-19 Properly, Modi Saved India, Says BJP Chief Amid US Elections

BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday declared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “saved the country” from the coronavirus pandemic, and has done what US President Donald Trump has failed to do.

His statement came as Trump appears on the backfoot in the US presidential election race, with Democratic challenger Joe Biden on the cusp of a White House victory even as vote counting drags on in some key battleground states.

Speaking at an election rally in Bihar's Darbhanga, which goes to the polls on Saturday in the final phase of voting, Nadda praised the Modi government’s handling of the pandemic that has, so far, infected nearly 84 lakh and killed over 1.24 lakh people in the country.

Referring to the ongoing US presidential election and the multiple criticisms of Trump's handling of the Covid-19 situation - an issue that featured prominently in the poll campaign, he said, "The results of the US elections are being declared and the allegation against Donald Trump is that he could not handle COVID-19 properly. But Modiji saved the country and its 130 crore population by taking timely decisions".

India is the second worst-hit nation by the Covid pandemic, around 11 lakh cases behind the United States. On Thursday, over 50,000 new cases were recorded - the first time since October 26 that the mark has been breached - amid concerns over a surge in cases because of the festive season.

The US, meanwhile, reported its highest number of new coronavirus infections in a single day - 102,831 - on Wednesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

During the election campaign, Trump had questioned the credibility of India’s coronavirus data and lumped India with nemeses China and Russia. “They don’t give you a straight count,” he had said. At the time, Indian government had refrained from responding to the comments.