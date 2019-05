'Don't Agree With Him': Amarinder Singh on Sam Pitroda's 'So What' Response to Anti-Sikh Riots

Punjab CM and senior Congress leader Amarinder Singh on Friday differed with the party's overseas chairman Sam Pitroda on his blunt "so what" response to a question about the 1948 anti-Sikh riots."You speak about what you have done in five years. It happened in 1984, so what?" Pitroda had said in reply to BJP's claim that the Nanavati Commission's probe in the issue had recorded that an "instruction to kill" command had come from then-PM Rajiv Gandhi's office.Amarinder Singh disagreed with Pitroda's statement. "The people who were behind the massacre should be punished," he told News18.In a provocation to the BJP, he also added, "The culprits of the Godhra riots should also be punished."Singh also rubbished BJP's claims on grounds that Rajiv Gandhi is said to have been in Bangalore at the time of the riots. "Investigation should happen regardless of who is involved, BJP or Congress," he asserted.Blaming the BJP's ally in Punjab- the Akali Dal-for raising the issue during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Singh said that it was done as the parties had little else to talk about."It is wrong of Modi to connect (former prime minister) Rajiv Gandhi with the anti-Sikh riots of 1984. What if someone starts linking Modi with Godhra," Singh was quoted by PTI as saying.Meanwhile, Pitroda apologised for his comment after his party issued a clarification saying that the statement was made in an individual capacity