English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Don't Agree With Him': Amarinder Singh on Sam Pitroda's 'So What' Response to Anti-Sikh Riots
Amarinder Singh disagreed with Pitroda, who kicked up a storm for his comment on the anti-Sikh riots, said that the people who were behind the massacre should be punished.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (File photo/PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Punjab CM and senior Congress leader Amarinder Singh on Friday differed with the party's overseas chairman Sam Pitroda on his blunt "so what" response to a question about the 1948 anti-Sikh riots.
"You speak about what you have done in five years. It happened in 1984, so what?" Pitroda had said in reply to BJP's claim that the Nanavati Commission's probe in the issue had recorded that an "instruction to kill" command had come from then-PM Rajiv Gandhi's office.
Amarinder Singh disagreed with Pitroda's statement. "The people who were behind the massacre should be punished," he told News18.
In a provocation to the BJP, he also added, "The culprits of the Godhra riots should also be punished."
Singh also rubbished BJP's claims on grounds that Rajiv Gandhi is said to have been in Bangalore at the time of the riots. "Investigation should happen regardless of who is involved, BJP or Congress," he asserted.
Blaming the BJP's ally in Punjab- the Akali Dal-for raising the issue during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Singh said that it was done as the parties had little else to talk about.
"It is wrong of Modi to connect (former prime minister) Rajiv Gandhi with the anti-Sikh riots of 1984. What if someone starts linking Modi with Godhra," Singh was quoted by PTI as saying.
Meanwhile, Pitroda apologised for his comment after his party issued a clarification saying that the statement was made in an individual capacity.
"You speak about what you have done in five years. It happened in 1984, so what?" Pitroda had said in reply to BJP's claim that the Nanavati Commission's probe in the issue had recorded that an "instruction to kill" command had come from then-PM Rajiv Gandhi's office.
Amarinder Singh disagreed with Pitroda's statement. "The people who were behind the massacre should be punished," he told News18.
In a provocation to the BJP, he also added, "The culprits of the Godhra riots should also be punished."
Singh also rubbished BJP's claims on grounds that Rajiv Gandhi is said to have been in Bangalore at the time of the riots. "Investigation should happen regardless of who is involved, BJP or Congress," he asserted.
Blaming the BJP's ally in Punjab- the Akali Dal-for raising the issue during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Singh said that it was done as the parties had little else to talk about.
"It is wrong of Modi to connect (former prime minister) Rajiv Gandhi with the anti-Sikh riots of 1984. What if someone starts linking Modi with Godhra," Singh was quoted by PTI as saying.
Meanwhile, Pitroda apologised for his comment after his party issued a clarification saying that the statement was made in an individual capacity.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Water Woes In The Heart of Delhi
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Elections 2019: Ready to Endorse Rahul Gandhi As PM If Congress Supports Delhi Statehood Demand, Says Kejriwal
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Delhi's Trash Mountains Here To Stay, Elections Change Nothing Say Residents
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Water Woes In The Heart of Delhi
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Elections 2019: Ready to Endorse Rahul Gandhi As PM If Congress Supports Delhi Statehood Demand, Says Kejriwal
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Delhi's Trash Mountains Here To Stay, Elections Change Nothing Say Residents
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
- Australian Team to Visit WW1 Battlegrounds Ahead of World Cup & Ashes
- This is How Avengers Endgame Won the Indian Box Office Step By Step
- WhatsApp Pay in India: Should Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe And Amazon Pay be Spooked?
- Doctors Want Law Banning Sex Determination Tests Gone, Say Don’t Put Onus to Save Girl Child on Us
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results