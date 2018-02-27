Don’t Base Your Criticism on Google Searches, Sitaram Yechury Advises Young Comrades

In a veiled message to CPI (M)’s youth wing leaders, the Left party’s general secretary Sitaram Yechury advised the young party delegates to not merely rely on search engine ‘Google’, but read party programme paper in depth to “find out about differences in the leadership".Yechury, who was addressing party delegates in Kerala during the 22nd state conference, was hinting at Democratic Youth Federation of India’s president PA Muhammad Riyaz and its state president AN Shamsheer, who had attacked the general secretary for “speaking in favour of an alliance with the Congress” on the opening day of the event.“The criticism cannot be based on searching the statements on Google because these things are there in the party programme. The need of the hour was to adopt an intelligent, tactical approach and not to pick out differences between the statements of leaders,” Yechury said.He said that instead of comparing his opening remarks at the conference with those by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, both the young leaders, who represent the new generation and rely much on social media to gather information, should have tried to understand and analyse the points which they had raised.Making it clear that the state unit, which dismissed the general secretary's tactical line, cannot dictate the party’s stand, Yechury said that the Left party was CPI (M) and not CPM (Kerala). “The party does not belong to just Kerala, West Bengal or Tripura alone,” he added.“There is a difference between an alliance and a tactical line. The tactical line is adopted on the basis of the general situation prevailing in the country, while the political situation in a particular state cannot determine the political tactical line for the entire country. In Kerala, the Congress may be a direct enemy, but it is not the case with the rest of the country,” he said, adding that the party has never sought to come to power at the national level using short cuts.Incidentally, the party, in the organisational report had termed the state conference one of its kind, which was held in an atmosphere sans ‘factionalism’. However the state unit, hours before hoisting the flag for the state conference, had to face public wrath due to the heinous murder of a youth Congress leader, Shuhaib, in its fort of KannurIn its 40-point agenda to boost the government's image, the party presented a few popular programme under Nava Kerala Mission: -- Life, Education, Ardram and Haritha Keralam. Other top agendas are:-1. It will establish 2,000 palliative centres and train ten persons in each local committee as 'palliative care volunteers' in the next two years.2. The party will construct 2,000 houses for the homeless.3. In 2,000 centres, the ponds, streams and water bodies will be cleaned up and a river in each district will be cleaned up in this year.4. The local committees will join the activities to enhance facilities in government and aided schools.5. Each area committee will contribute to improving the facilities in 209 government hospitals.6. The local committees will take up organic vegetable cultivation and group farming.7. To fight against the communal and divisive forces, a mass cultural movement will be made.8. Through special coaching classes, the local committees will help those who are preparing for competitive exams including PSC tests.9. For a better performance, the elected representatives of local bodies will be trained.10. At least once in every six months, the top leaders must conduct house-to-house visits in their area.