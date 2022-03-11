Don't be Arrogant, Punjab CM-Elect Bhagwat Mann's Word of Caution to MLAs; Spells Out AAP Govt Vision

Punjab CM-designate Bhagwat Mann on Friday urged the newly-elected AAP MLAs not to be “arrogant” and spend as much time as possible in their own constituencies and not in capital Chandigarh. Addressing the AAP Legislature Party meeting in Mohali, Mann also said that the new government under AAP will focus on schools, industry and hospitals.

Mann, who won from the Dhuri seat with a whopping margin of over 50,000 votes, further said that apart from the chief minister, there will be 17 ministerial berths in the state cabinet.

“This government is being formed by the people of Punjab. We will go to them with officials to sort out their problems. Many schemes are being run in Delhi. We can implement it here in Punjab too…We will consider good advice from anyone,” said Mann at the meeting attended by all the 92 legislators, including him.

AAP clinched a landslide win in Punjab by romping home 92 seats in a 117-member House. In his first public address after his stunning victory, Mann promised to fix unemployment in the state as his first task. On the party’s resounding poll victory, Mann said that the people defeated those who were arrogant and they made the common people victorious.

Advertisement

At Friday’s meeting, Mann urged the new party MLAs to “respect even those who didn’t vote for us…”. “All MLAs must work in the areas from where they have been elected and not just stay in Chandigarh,” Mann said at the meeting, where he was unanimously elected as the leader of the legislative party.

The CM-designate will meet Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit at 10.30 am on Saturday at Raj Bhavan to stake a claim to form the government. He will take oath as the Punjab CM on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of iconic freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, party sources said after he met the party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi.

On March 13, the AAP will take out a roadshow in Amritsar. Both the events will be attended by Kejriwal, the sources said. “My younger brother Bhagwant Mann will take oath as the chief minister of Punjab. Today he came to my house to extend an invitation for the oath-taking ceremony. I am sure that as a chief minister, Bhagwant will fulfil every expectation of the people of Punjab,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi. He also shared a picture of the meeting. This was Mann’s first meeting with Kejriwal after the assembly election results were declared on Thursday.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.