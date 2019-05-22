Take the pledge to vote

Don't be Demoralised by Fake Exit Polls, Rahul Tells Party Workers Day Ahead of Lok Sabha Results

Almost all exit polls have predicted a massive victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), with Prime Minister Narendra Modi back at the Centre.

News18.com

Updated:May 22, 2019, 2:05 PM IST
Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (File photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Ahead of the Lok Sabha election results on Thursday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi urged his party cadre to remain vigilant and alert and not get demoralised by 'fake' exit poll predictions.

Almost all exit polls have predicted a massive victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), with Prime Minister Narendra Modi back at the Centre.

Boosting the morale of his party cadre in the wake of poll predictions, Gandhi tweeted on Wednesday afternoon: “Dear Congress workers, the next 24 hours are critical. Remain alert and vigilant. Do not fear as you are fighting for the truth. Do not get demoralised by the fake exit polls doing the rounds. Have faith in yourself and in Congress, your hard work will not go waste. Jai Hind. Rahul Gandhi.”




The exit poll prediction has seemingly taken a toll on the opposition alliance talks as the Bahujan Samaj Party announced on early Monday that its supremo Mayawati has called off talks with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. However, leaders like West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee and Congress stalwart Shashi Tharoor have vociferously dismissed the exit poll results as “gossip”.

According to the News18-IPSOS Exit Poll predictions, the NDA is set to win 336 seats, while the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) could win 82 seats and 124 seats would go to ‘Other’.

The Election Commission will declare the Lok Sabha election results on May 23.
