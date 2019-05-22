English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Don't be Demoralised by Fake Exit Polls, Rahul Tells Party Workers Day Ahead of Lok Sabha Results
Almost all exit polls have predicted a massive victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), with Prime Minister Narendra Modi back at the Centre.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (File photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Ahead of the Lok Sabha election results on Thursday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi urged his party cadre to remain vigilant and alert and not get demoralised by 'fake' exit poll predictions.
Almost all exit polls have predicted a massive victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), with Prime Minister Narendra Modi back at the Centre.
Boosting the morale of his party cadre in the wake of poll predictions, Gandhi tweeted on Wednesday afternoon: “Dear Congress workers, the next 24 hours are critical. Remain alert and vigilant. Do not fear as you are fighting for the truth. Do not get demoralised by the fake exit polls doing the rounds. Have faith in yourself and in Congress, your hard work will not go waste. Jai Hind. Rahul Gandhi.”
The exit poll prediction has seemingly taken a toll on the opposition alliance talks as the Bahujan Samaj Party announced on early Monday that its supremo Mayawati has called off talks with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. However, leaders like West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee and Congress stalwart Shashi Tharoor have vociferously dismissed the exit poll results as “gossip”.
According to the News18-IPSOS Exit Poll predictions, the NDA is set to win 336 seats, while the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) could win 82 seats and 124 seats would go to ‘Other’.
The Election Commission will declare the Lok Sabha election results on May 23.
Almost all exit polls have predicted a massive victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), with Prime Minister Narendra Modi back at the Centre.
Boosting the morale of his party cadre in the wake of poll predictions, Gandhi tweeted on Wednesday afternoon: “Dear Congress workers, the next 24 hours are critical. Remain alert and vigilant. Do not fear as you are fighting for the truth. Do not get demoralised by the fake exit polls doing the rounds. Have faith in yourself and in Congress, your hard work will not go waste. Jai Hind. Rahul Gandhi.”
कांग्रेस पार्टी के प्रिय कार्यकर्ताओं ,— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 22, 2019
अगले 24 घंटे महत्वपूर्ण हैं। सतर्क और चौकन्ना रहें। डरे नहीं। आप सत्य के लिए लड़ रहे हैं । फर्जी एग्जिट पोल के दुष्प्रचार से निराश न हो। खुद पर और कांग्रेस पार्टी पर विश्वास रखें, आपकी मेहनत बेकार नहीं जाएगी।
जय हिन्द।
राहुल गांधी
The exit poll prediction has seemingly taken a toll on the opposition alliance talks as the Bahujan Samaj Party announced on early Monday that its supremo Mayawati has called off talks with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. However, leaders like West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee and Congress stalwart Shashi Tharoor have vociferously dismissed the exit poll results as “gossip”.
According to the News18-IPSOS Exit Poll predictions, the NDA is set to win 336 seats, while the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) could win 82 seats and 124 seats would go to ‘Other’.
The Election Commission will declare the Lok Sabha election results on May 23.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anand Mahindra's Tweet on ‘Khatiya-vator’ Proves Indians are Best at 'Jugaad'
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- Arya Stark Left for West of Westeros in Game of Thrones. We Know Where It Is
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
- Why I Had to Apologise to My Friends For Calling 'Game of Thrones' Superior to 'Breaking Bad'
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results