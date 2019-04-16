English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Don't Be Misled By Modi's Claims, India Became Superpower Under Nehru and Indira: Ashok Gehlot
The chief minister alleged that Modi made false promises during the last Lok Sabha elections and did nothing after coming to power.
File photo of Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot.
Loading...
Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday slammed the Narendra Modi government for "highlighting" military actions like surgical strikes as its achievements and said this was due to lack of experience in the NDA dispensation.
Gehlot said instead of being misled by Modi's tall promises, people should remember "India became a superpower under former prime ministers Jawahar Lal Nehru and Indira Gandhi".
"The NDA government lacks experience. They highlight surgical strikes. This never happened before. In the rule of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, Pakistan was divided into two (nations) but she never claimed it as her achievement and rather gave credit to the Army," Gehlot said at public rally in Bawdi area of Jodhpur's Bhopalgarh town.
"It was a historic event when thousands of Pakistani soldiers surrendered but Indira Gandhi never highlighted this as her achievement, he added.
The chief minister alleged that Modi made false promises during the last Lok Sabha elections and did nothing after coming to power.
He has no achievement to list... He should give an account of works done in five years, Gehlot said.
Targeting former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, he said her government had barred "less educated people" from contesting Panchayat elections but the Congress government scrapped this decision.
Gehlot said instead of being misled by Modi's tall promises, people should remember "India became a superpower under former prime ministers Jawahar Lal Nehru and Indira Gandhi".
"The NDA government lacks experience. They highlight surgical strikes. This never happened before. In the rule of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, Pakistan was divided into two (nations) but she never claimed it as her achievement and rather gave credit to the Army," Gehlot said at public rally in Bawdi area of Jodhpur's Bhopalgarh town.
"It was a historic event when thousands of Pakistani soldiers surrendered but Indira Gandhi never highlighted this as her achievement, he added.
The chief minister alleged that Modi made false promises during the last Lok Sabha elections and did nothing after coming to power.
He has no achievement to list... He should give an account of works done in five years, Gehlot said.
Targeting former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, he said her government had barred "less educated people" from contesting Panchayat elections but the Congress government scrapped this decision.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Major Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Main Structure ‘Saved’
-
Monday 15 April , 2019
War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
-
Saturday 13 April , 2019
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Major Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Main Structure ‘Saved’
Monday 15 April , 2019 War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
Saturday 13 April , 2019 100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Hafeez in Contention for World Cup Squad After Clearing Fitness Test
- Sonam Kapoor Insists Kareena Kapoor is Definitely On Social Media Under a Pseudonym
- Watch: Nicki Minaj Had an Awkward Moment Performing With Friend Ariana Grande at Coachella
- TikTok Ban: Government Asks Apple and Google to Take Down TikTok From App Stores
- Samsung Galaxy M30 With Infinity U Display to go on Sale in India at 12 PM: Price, Offers, Specifications More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results