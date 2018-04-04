Don't Buckle Under Pressure of TN Leaders on Cauvery Board: Deve Gowda to Centre

Former Prime Minister and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda on Wednesday asked the Centre not to buckle under pressure from Tamil Nadu politicians to set up the Cauvery Management Board (CMB), saying the Supreme Court order needed to be studied in depth.Gowda said political parties in Tamil Nadu had resorted to "intimidation" by staging a demonstration and in the past too, such tactics were adopted by leaders in that state.He was reacting to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his party workers observing a day-long fast in Chennai on Monday, "condemning the Centre" for not setting up the CMB in compliance with the Supreme Court order.Ministers and senior leaders of AIADMK had led the hunger strike in various districts."Gadkari (Union Minister Nitin Gadkari) gave a sensible statement that the matter needs more time to be reviewed. But Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Depty Chief Minister sat on a dharna, appealing to the Centre. I am appealing to the Centre not to buckle under pressure," Gowda said."Karnataka will not create a problem if there is water in the dams... There are certain procedures to be adopted," Gowda, a former Chief Minister, told reporters here.He noted that the Centre had filed a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking more time to implement its order.In its plea, the Centre has sought clarifications on some aspects of the apex court judgment and also a three-month extension of time to implement the verdict."My position is that the contentions made by the union government in the interlocutory petition is a welcome move. I feel that sufficient time should be given to file the review petition.The government of India should apply its mind to find out which state is adversely affected by the Supreme Court order," he said.Gowda said the government should study the order in depth and then take a decision to constitute an authority or a board, which should either be headed by the Prime Minister or the water resources minister.In its February 16 judgement, the apex court had raised the 270 tmcft share of Karnataka by 14.75 tmcft and reduced Tamil Nadu's share of Cauvery water.It gave six weeks time to the Centre to formulate a scheme to ensure compliance of its judgement, which modified the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal award.Gowda appreciated Union Water Resource Minister Nitin Gadkari for devoting time to understand and resolve the Cauvery dispute.