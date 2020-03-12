'Don't Call Me Future CM': Rajinikanth Gives Peek Into Political Plans, But No Date for Party Launch Yet

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on Thursday pulled back the curtains a little on plans for the launch of his political party ahead of the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

In his first official press conference since December 31, 2017, Rajinikanth shot down speculation of CM aspiration, saying the chief ministerial candidate of his yet-to-be-launched party would be someone “young and well-educated”.

With a two-leadership system for party and the government, the former would act as an "opposition" to highlight issues and would not even hesitate to "remove", apparently the head of the government, if it fails to perform, he said.

His prospective party would focus on including a substantial amount of youngsters in the age group of below 45 years while the rest would comprise retired judges and IAS and IPS officials among others. "I myself would reach out to them and invite them," to join him, the 69-year-old actor said.

Contrary to expectations, he however, did not make a concrete statement on floating his party but called for an "uprising" by youth, after which he would make his formal political entry.