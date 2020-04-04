POLITICS

'Don't Colour Coronavirus with Religion': Jaganmohan Reddy's Message to Citizens

File photo of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (PTI)

File photo of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (PTI)

Reddy urged the people of the state to switch off the lights in their homes and instead light lamps at 9pm on Sunday.

PV Ramana Kumar
  • News18
  • Last Updated: April 4, 2020, 7:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Saturday said it is not fair to blame religion for the coronavirus outbreak in the country. His comments came even as the number of positive cases linked to the Tablighi Jamaat's Markaz meet in Delhi's Nizamuddin area continues to rise.

“It is unfortunate that many of those who went to the Markaz conference in Delhi were infected with the coronavirus. But we should not colour coronavirus with religion," Reddy said in a video message. "It could have happened anywhere, in the congregation of any other faith. We are fighting an unseen enemy and should not blame coronavirus victims."

Reddy urged the people of the state to switch off the lights in their homes and instead light lamps at 9pm on Sunday.

Next Story

