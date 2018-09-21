English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Don’t Come and Ask for Votes, Something Untoward May Happen: Upper Castes Warn BJP in UP
The upper castes groups in Uttar Pradesh have been protesting against the SC/ST Act amendment for some time now. Earlier, a unique protest was held in Kanpur, in which a single man had sat on a hunger strike against the Centre’s move.
The All India Brahman Mahasabha on Thursday, along with 38 other upper caste groups staged a protest against the central government’s amendment to the SC/ST Act at Hazratganj in central Lucknow.
Loading...
Lucknow: The All India Brahman Mahasabha on Thursday, along with 38 other upper caste groups staged a protest against the central government’s amendment to the SC/ST Act at Hazratganj in central Lucknow.
The protest was spearheaded by the national president of Bhrahman Mahasabha, Kamlesh Tiwari, who demanded immediate roll back of the amendment that reversed the Supreme Court’s decision to end automatic arrest of persons accused of atrocities against SC/ ST groups.
“We also demand a Sawarn Commission just like there is a Dalit Commission, Minorities Commission and a Women’s Commission. The BJP had betrayed the 85% people of this country and they will have to face consequences,” he said.
Tiwari added that the protests will go on incessantly till the “BJP is finished”, and that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat needs a “mental check-up” in order to understand the interests of people.
A memorandum addressed to the Chief Justice Dipak Misra was also handed over to the Governor on the occasion.
The upper castes groups in Uttar Pradesh have been protesting against the SC/ST Act amendment for some time now. Earlier, a unique protest was held in Kanpur, in which a single man had sat on a hunger strike against the Centre’s move.
Meanwhile, in Barabanki district, people of upper caste groups hoisted posters in the village, saying that ministers should not come and ask for votes. “If anything unwanted happens in this village then they themselves will be responsible for it,” the posters read.
The protest was spearheaded by the national president of Bhrahman Mahasabha, Kamlesh Tiwari, who demanded immediate roll back of the amendment that reversed the Supreme Court’s decision to end automatic arrest of persons accused of atrocities against SC/ ST groups.
“We also demand a Sawarn Commission just like there is a Dalit Commission, Minorities Commission and a Women’s Commission. The BJP had betrayed the 85% people of this country and they will have to face consequences,” he said.
Tiwari added that the protests will go on incessantly till the “BJP is finished”, and that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat needs a “mental check-up” in order to understand the interests of people.
A memorandum addressed to the Chief Justice Dipak Misra was also handed over to the Governor on the occasion.
The upper castes groups in Uttar Pradesh have been protesting against the SC/ST Act amendment for some time now. Earlier, a unique protest was held in Kanpur, in which a single man had sat on a hunger strike against the Centre’s move.
Meanwhile, in Barabanki district, people of upper caste groups hoisted posters in the village, saying that ministers should not come and ask for votes. “If anything unwanted happens in this village then they themselves will be responsible for it,” the posters read.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 21 September , 2018 3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
Friday 21 September , 2018 SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Android 9 Pie is Now Available For Your OnePlus 6; Other Phonemakers Could do Well to Learn
- AFC U-16 Championship: Indian Colts Open Campaign With Narrow Win Against Vietnam
- iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Now Available on Jio Network
- #90sMoviesIn2018: 1997 Mega-Hit 'Ishq' is Nothing But a Classist Cringe-Fest
- Indian Origin Tesla Model X Owner Escapes Unhurt After Plane Crashes on Electric SUV
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...