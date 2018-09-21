Don’t Come and Ask for Votes, Something Untoward May Happen: Upper Castes Warn BJP in UP

: The All India Brahman Mahasabha on Thursday, along with 38 other upper caste groups staged a protest against the central government’s amendment to the SC/ST Act at Hazratganj in central Lucknow.The protest was spearheaded by the national president of Bhrahman Mahasabha, Kamlesh Tiwari, who demanded immediate roll back of the amendment that reversed the Supreme Court’s decision to end automatic arrest of persons accused of atrocities against SC/ ST groups.“We also demand a Sawarn Commission just like there is a Dalit Commission, Minorities Commission and a Women’s Commission. The BJP had betrayed the 85% people of this country and they will have to face consequences,” he said.Tiwari added that the protests will go on incessantly till the “BJP is finished”, and that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat needs a “mental check-up” in order to understand the interests of people.A memorandum addressed to the Chief Justice Dipak Misra was also handed over to the Governor on the occasion.The upper castes groups in Uttar Pradesh have been protesting against the SC/ST Act amendment for some time now. Earlier, a unique protest was held in Kanpur, in which a single man had sat on a hunger strike against the Centre’s move.Meanwhile, in Barabanki district, people of upper caste groups hoisted posters in the village, saying that ministers should not come and ask for votes. “If anything unwanted happens in this village then they themselves will be responsible for it,” the posters read. ​