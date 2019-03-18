'Don’t Create Confusion’: Mayawati Snubs Congress Over Its 7-seat Offer, Says SP-BSP Alliance Can Defeat BJP

कांग्रेस यूपी में भी पूरी तरह से स्वतंत्र है कि वह यहाँ की सभी 80 सीटों पर अपने उम्मीदवार खड़ा करके अकेले चुनाव लड़े आर्थात हमारा यहाँ बना गठबंधन अकेले बीजेपी को पराजित करने में पूरी तरह से सक्षम है। कांग्रेस जबर्दस्ती यूपी में गठबंधन हेतु 7 सीटें छोड़ने की भ्रान्ति ना फैलाये। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) 18 March 2019

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has again rebuffed overtures from the Congress for a broad electoral understanding in Uttar Pradesh and other states.In a tweet, Mayawati re-iterated her party’s stand on not having any truck with the Congress in UP and outside. “Congress is free to field its candidates in all 80 LS seats in UP. The SP-BSP alliance is capable of taking on the BJP,” Mayawati tweeted.She made it clear that the SP-BSP combine had no poll understanding with the Congress anywhere in the country. “Our supporters should not fall for doubts being created by the Congress,” the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh said.The BSP chief's statement is being seen as a response to Congress' decision to not field candidates against the top leadership of SP, BSP and RLD.Congress UP chief Raj Babbar in a press conference earlier this week had said the party will not have candidates in seven seats where top leadership of the grand alliance was contesting.The SP-BSP combine has decided not to nominate candidates for Amethi and Rae Bareilly held by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.