English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Don’t Create Confusion’: Mayawati Snubs Congress Over Its 7-seat Offer, Says SP-BSP Alliance Can Defeat BJP
The BSP chief's statement is being seen as a response to Congress' decision to not field candidates against the top leadership of SP, BSP and RLD.
File photo of Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has again rebuffed overtures from the Congress for a broad electoral understanding in Uttar Pradesh and other states.
In a tweet, Mayawati re-iterated her party’s stand on not having any truck with the Congress in UP and outside. “Congress is free to field its candidates in all 80 LS seats in UP. The SP-BSP alliance is capable of taking on the BJP,” Mayawati tweeted.
She made it clear that the SP-BSP combine had no poll understanding with the Congress anywhere in the country. “Our supporters should not fall for doubts being created by the Congress,” the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh said.
The BSP chief's statement is being seen as a response to Congress' decision to not field candidates against the top leadership of SP, BSP and RLD.
Congress UP chief Raj Babbar in a press conference earlier this week had said the party will not have candidates in seven seats where top leadership of the grand alliance was contesting.
The SP-BSP combine has decided not to nominate candidates for Amethi and Rae Bareilly held by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
In a tweet, Mayawati re-iterated her party’s stand on not having any truck with the Congress in UP and outside. “Congress is free to field its candidates in all 80 LS seats in UP. The SP-BSP alliance is capable of taking on the BJP,” Mayawati tweeted.
She made it clear that the SP-BSP combine had no poll understanding with the Congress anywhere in the country. “Our supporters should not fall for doubts being created by the Congress,” the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh said.
The BSP chief's statement is being seen as a response to Congress' decision to not field candidates against the top leadership of SP, BSP and RLD.
कांग्रेस यूपी में भी पूरी तरह से स्वतंत्र है कि वह यहाँ की सभी 80 सीटों पर अपने उम्मीदवार खड़ा करके अकेले चुनाव लड़े आर्थात हमारा यहाँ बना गठबंधन अकेले बीजेपी को पराजित करने में पूरी तरह से सक्षम है। कांग्रेस जबर्दस्ती यूपी में गठबंधन हेतु 7 सीटें छोड़ने की भ्रान्ति ना फैलाये।— Mayawati (@Mayawati) 18 March 2019
Congress UP chief Raj Babbar in a press conference earlier this week had said the party will not have candidates in seven seats where top leadership of the grand alliance was contesting.
The SP-BSP combine has decided not to nominate candidates for Amethi and Rae Bareilly held by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Man Who Chased Away New Zealand Shooter From Mosque Hailed as ‘Hero’
- Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Spotted Having a 'Showdown' Amid Reports Marriage on Rocks
- PM Modi Biopic Event Cancelled in Wake of Parrikar's Demise, Amit Shah Was to Unveil New Poster
- Security Remains an 'Absolute Priority' for World Cup - Richardson
- PUBG Addiction: Two Die in Maharashtra After Being Hit by Train While Playing The Battle Royale Game
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results