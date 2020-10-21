'Don't Create Nuisance Here': Nitish Loses His Cool as Slogans of 'Lalu Zindabad' Raised at His Rally

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Wednesday, lost his cool during an election rally in Parsa when a group of people began shouting slogans in favour of his long-time rival and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. The JD(U) chief was in Parsa to address a rally in support of JD(U) candidate Chandrika Rai, an old aide of Yadav who crossed over to Kumar's party recently.

While the chief minister was addressing the rally a group began raising slogans of 'Lalu Yadav Zindabad' (Long live Lalu Yadav). Infuriated by the disruption, Kumar targeting the group and said, "What are you saying? Raise your hands. What nonsense are you saying? Don't create nuisance here."

#WATCH | "If you don't want to vote for us, don't but don't create nuisance. You will do harm to the person for whom you're here," Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to a group of people raising slogans during his rally in support of JDU candidate Chandrika Rai in Parsa. #BiharPolls

"If you don't want to vote for us, don't, but don't create nuisance. You will do harm to the person for whom you're here," he said referring to Rai.

Chandrika Rai's daughter Aishwarya Rai was also present at the rally and delivered a short speech.