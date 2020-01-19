Don't Do Something to Artificially Boost Growth, Says Congress on 'Data Revamp' Reports
The government has suddenly expressed alarm and a "revamp of official statistics" is being proposed because it believes unorganised sector has not been looked at, Congress said.
(Image for representational purpose)
New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday expressed apprehension over the government's reported bid to revamp official statistics to account for the unorganised sector, saying no attempt should be made to "artificially boost" the rate of growth.
The government has suddenly expressed alarm and a "revamp of official statistics" is being proposed because it believes unorganised sector has not been looked at, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said at a press conference.
"We have no problem if it is a constructive exercise... Please don't do something where you artificially boost your official 4.9 per cent rate of growth which your own CEA (Arvind Subramanian) believes is 2-2.5 per cent less than stated," he said.
"This government is desperate to find quick-fix solutions, jumla solutions, misleading solutions, to find sleight of hand solutions, to avoid substance, to avoid the real meat of the matter, and give a misleading new issue to digress and divert attention," Singhvi alleged.
He also hit out at the government over the National Crime Records Bureau data that an average 35 unemployed and 36 self-employed people ended their lives every day in 2018, with the two categories together accounting for 26,085 suicide deaths during the year.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Addiction: 25-Year-Old Suffers Brain Stroke While Playing Game, Dies
- Bigg Boss 13 Eviction: Madhurima Tuli Says Vishal Aditya 'Made Mountain out of Molehill'
- Republic Day Offer: Four Asus Phones Get Discounts Upto Rs 4,000 in Flipkart Sale
- Airtel Thanks Offering Users Two-Day Early Access to Big Bazaar 'Sabse Sasta' Sale
- Test, ODI Squads for New Zealand Tour Only After Clarity on Hardik Pandya's Fitness