Don't Expect Competent Govt & Honest CM from BJP by Removing Yediyurappa: Siddaramaiah

Accusing Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa of providing a "bad government" to Karnataka, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday said he doesn't expect that the state will get a competent government and a honest CM by removing him, as the BJP itself is a "corrupt party". The leader of opposition in the state assembly was reacting to Yediyurppa's statement indicating that he is on his way out.

"Yediyurappa gave a bad government to Karnataka. He gave an incompetent government which was corrupt and not in favour of development," Siddaramaiah said. Speaking to reporters here, he reminded that he has been saying for the past six to seven months based on confirmed information that Yediyurappa will be replaced, but no one believed and were denying it, but it has proved to be true today.

"(as CM) I don't expect that a competent government will come or a honest Chief Minister will come, as BJP itself is a corrupt party, Ministers in BJP are corrupt Ministers, so whoever comes, it will be a corrupt and incompetent government again," he added. Breaking his silence for the first time amid speculations that his exit was on the cards, Yediyurappa on Thursday said that he will abide by the BJP central leadership's decision.

The 78-year old Lingayat strongman also said that the party high command will give him directions on July 25 about his future as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. State Congress President D K Shivakumar said, "we have been saying about it (Yediyurappa's exit)…it is their party matter, let them do whatever they want…We don't have anything do with their party matters.".

