Don't Expect Miracles From Me, Priyanka Gandhi Tells Congress Workers From Bundelkhand

The newly appointed AICC general secretary for UP East, Priyanka Gandhi, met Congress workers from Hamirpur, Jalaun and Jhansi - three of the key seats in Uttar Pradesh's Bundelkhand region - in Delhi on Monday.Gandhi told the workers to focus on booth level preparedness as that will be key to strengthen the party.“The party or I won’t do any miracles overnight. The booth level workers will have to work hard to make Congress strong in the region,” a Congress leader quoted Priyanka Gandhi as saying during the meeting.Congress leaders also revealed that Priyanka Gandhi had emphasized that all those who are not working in the interest of the party will be shown the door.At the meeting, the workers presented Priyanka Gandhi with an idol of Rani Laxmi Bai, who was the queen of the princely state of Jhansi. ​​According to sources, Congress leaders have also urged Priyanka Gandhi to start her tour of constituencies from the Bundelkhand region just like her late grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.The Congress Committee-in-charge had also zeroed-in on Bundelkhand while chalking out the party’s plans in the meetings held in Lucknow last week, where she also met with workers of the fourth constituency in the region - Banda constituency.Meanwhile, UPCC media coordinator Piyush Mishra said, “During her recent meetings in Lucknow, Priyanka Ji’s main focus was to strengthen the party and the organisation in UP East with a focus on booth-level preparedness. And Jyotiraditya Ji’s focus was to strengthen the party in Western Uttar Pradesh. Both the leaders will begin the tours of the assigned constituencies very soon.”After making her surprising debut in Uttar Pradesh's political arena as Congress's general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had decided to take a leaf out of Rahul Gandhi’ book and hold ‘Chaupals’ across constituencies, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.The Congress chief, who had undertaken a mega road show in Lucknow with Priyanka and Jyotiraditya Scindia, stressed on the need to strengthen the party’s grass root level presence instead of paying attention to the “high –flyers” in the organisation.