English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Don’t Expect Miracles: Rahul Gandhi’s Reality Check for Sister Priyanka at First Strategy Meet
The party’s office-bearers have been directed to finalise the candidates for the Lok Sabha polls by the end of February.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi and party's General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi leave after General Secretaries' meeting, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb 7, 2019.
Loading...
New Delhi: In the run up to Lok Sabha elections, the Congress held a strategy meet in Delhi on Thursday, with chief Rahul Gandhi asking the party’s general secretaries to strengthen the party at state levels.
Focusing on Uttar Pradesh, Gandhi reportedly told the state in-charges Priyanka Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia ‘not to expect miracles in two months’ and to ‘look at the state elections’.
The in-charges were also asked to strengthen the party in the state in “mission-mode”. Gandhi said the Congress has to fight divisive politics and polarisation.
The party’s office-bearers have been directed to finalise the candidates for the Lok Sabha polls by the end of February. At the meeting with AICC general secretaries and in-charges of various states at the party headquarters, Gandhi said that new faces should be given precedence.
Priyanka Gandhi, who was attending the first meeting as AICC general secretary in-charge of the party's affairs in Uttar Pradesh East after taking charge on Wednesday, said she would not rest till the flag of Congress' ideology flies high in the state.
Priyanka Gandhi, in her remarks, at the meeting said she will work together with other Congress leaders to end the politics of division and casteism in UP.
"I met with our AICC General Secretaries & State In Charges at the AICC HQ this evening. Our discussions covered a wide range of subjects. The team is match ready and we will play on the front foot...(sic)," Gandhi said on Twitter after the meeting.
According to Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, Gandhi asked leaders to ensure that the campaign should be a decent one, and "not like the BJP".
During the meeting with the general secretaries and state in-charges, Gandhi gave an ultimatum that selection of candidates should be completed this month itself, Venugopal said at the press conference.
The need for a mechanism at the central level to monitor the campaign in various states was also discussed at the meeting, he said.
Campaign strategies and alliances were also discussed at the nearly three-hour meeting.
All general secretary in charges shared their views and the Congress president told them what he expects from them, Scindia told reporters after coming out of the meeting.
The Congress president also gave a clear vision about the current political situation in the country -- the way the BJP government is misusing agencies and propagating false promises, Venugopal said.
Rahul Gandhi has also called a meeting of state chiefs and Congress Legislature Party leaders on Saturday in the national capital, to review preparedness for the general election.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Focusing on Uttar Pradesh, Gandhi reportedly told the state in-charges Priyanka Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia ‘not to expect miracles in two months’ and to ‘look at the state elections’.
The in-charges were also asked to strengthen the party in the state in “mission-mode”. Gandhi said the Congress has to fight divisive politics and polarisation.
The party’s office-bearers have been directed to finalise the candidates for the Lok Sabha polls by the end of February. At the meeting with AICC general secretaries and in-charges of various states at the party headquarters, Gandhi said that new faces should be given precedence.
Priyanka Gandhi, who was attending the first meeting as AICC general secretary in-charge of the party's affairs in Uttar Pradesh East after taking charge on Wednesday, said she would not rest till the flag of Congress' ideology flies high in the state.
Priyanka Gandhi, in her remarks, at the meeting said she will work together with other Congress leaders to end the politics of division and casteism in UP.
"I met with our AICC General Secretaries & State In Charges at the AICC HQ this evening. Our discussions covered a wide range of subjects. The team is match ready and we will play on the front foot...(sic)," Gandhi said on Twitter after the meeting.
According to Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, Gandhi asked leaders to ensure that the campaign should be a decent one, and "not like the BJP".
During the meeting with the general secretaries and state in-charges, Gandhi gave an ultimatum that selection of candidates should be completed this month itself, Venugopal said at the press conference.
The need for a mechanism at the central level to monitor the campaign in various states was also discussed at the meeting, he said.
Campaign strategies and alliances were also discussed at the nearly three-hour meeting.
All general secretary in charges shared their views and the Congress president told them what he expects from them, Scindia told reporters after coming out of the meeting.
The Congress president also gave a clear vision about the current political situation in the country -- the way the BJP government is misusing agencies and propagating false promises, Venugopal said.
Rahul Gandhi has also called a meeting of state chiefs and Congress Legislature Party leaders on Saturday in the national capital, to review preparedness for the general election.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Timeline Of Nitin Gadkari's Cryptic Remarks That Have Raised Eyebrows
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
This Kerala Man Built An Auto Rickshaw For His Kids To Play
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
Amritsar-Based Govt School Gets Educational Park
-
Saturday 02 February , 2019
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Timeline Of Nitin Gadkari's Cryptic Remarks That Have Raised Eyebrows
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 This Kerala Man Built An Auto Rickshaw For His Kids To Play
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 Amritsar-Based Govt School Gets Educational Park
Saturday 02 February , 2019 Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The End is Near: Zero Production, Sale of Tata Nano Hatchback in January 2019
- Interview: When AJ Finn aka Daniel Mallory Revealed Why Journalists Make Him Uncomfortable
- Now Call Bike Ambulance For Medical Emergency in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal Launches Pilot Project
- 'Not a Single Person Got Up to Go to Pee,' Say Russo Brothers After Avengers Endgame Test Screening
- Rahane to Lead Rest of India in Irani Cup
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results