Don’t Expect Miracles: Rahul Gandhi’s Reality Check for Sister Priyanka at First Strategy Meet

In the run up to Lok Sabha elections, the Congress held a strategy meet in Delhi on Thursday, with chief Rahul Gandhi asking the party's general secretaries to strengthen the party at state levels.Focusing on Uttar Pradesh, Gandhi reportedly told the state in-charges Priyanka Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia 'not to expect miracles in two months' and to 'look at the state elections'.The in-charges were also asked to strengthen the party in the state in "mission-mode". Gandhi said the Congress has to fight divisive politics and polarisation.The party's office-bearers have been directed to finalise the candidates for the Lok Sabha polls by the end of February. At the meeting with AICC general secretaries and in-charges of various states at the party headquarters, Gandhi said that new faces should be given precedence.Priyanka Gandhi, who was attending the first meeting as AICC general secretary in-charge of the party's affairs in Uttar Pradesh East after taking charge on Wednesday, said she would not rest till the flag of Congress' ideology flies high in the state.Priyanka Gandhi, in her remarks, at the meeting said she will work together with other Congress leaders to end the politics of division and casteism in UP."I met with our AICC General Secretaries & State In Charges at the AICC HQ this evening. Our discussions covered a wide range of subjects. The team is match ready and we will play on the front foot...(sic)," Gandhi said on Twitter after the meeting.According to Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, Gandhi asked leaders to ensure that the campaign should be a decent one, and "not like the BJP".During the meeting with the general secretaries and state in-charges, Gandhi gave an ultimatum that selection of candidates should be completed this month itself, Venugopal said at the press conference.The need for a mechanism at the central level to monitor the campaign in various states was also discussed at the meeting, he said.Campaign strategies and alliances were also discussed at the nearly three-hour meeting.All general secretary in charges shared their views and the Congress president told them what he expects from them, Scindia told reporters after coming out of the meeting.The Congress president also gave a clear vision about the current political situation in the country -- the way the BJP government is misusing agencies and propagating false promises, Venugopal said.Rahul Gandhi has also called a meeting of state chiefs and Congress Legislature Party leaders on Saturday in the national capital, to review preparedness for the general election.