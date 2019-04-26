Take the pledge to vote

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) ("HDFC Life"). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
1-min read

Don't Fall into Trap of Those Who Say Modi Has Already Won and It's Fine Not to Vote, Says PM in Varanasi

The prime minister on Friday filed his nomination papers from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, accompanied by top BJP and NDA leaders.

PTI

Updated:April 26, 2019, 1:38 PM IST
PM Modi waves at party supporters as he leaves to file his nomination paper from Varanasi Lok Sabha parliamentary constituency, after offering prayers at the Baba Kaal Bhairav temple, in Varanasi, Friday, April 26, 2019.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday exhorted voters not to fall into the trap of those who say that he has already won the election, so it is fine not to vote.

He asked people to come out in large numbers to participate in the process.

"Some people are creating an atmosphere that Modi ji has already won the election and it is fine not to vote. Please don't fall into their trap. Voting is your right and everyone must exercise it," Modi told reporters after filing his nomination from Varanasi.

The prime minister on Friday filed his nomination papers from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, accompanied by top BJP and NDA leaders.

Besides BJP chief Amit Shah, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, top NDA leaders such as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, SAD leader Prakash Singh Badal and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray were with Modi at the Collectorate as he filed his papers.

The prime minister offered prayers at a temple before he went to the Collectorate.

He had won the Varanasi seat in 2014 by defeating his nearest rival, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, by a massive margin of over three lakh votes.
