'Don’t Feel Helpless, I Am There': Mamata's Assurance to Bengal Students Stuck in Kota Post Lockdown

Kolkata: Concerned over pleas from parents across the state whose children are stuck in Rajasthan's Kota, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has discussed the matter with the top bureaucrats and assured that soon she will make necessary arrangements to bring back the students to Bengal.

Not the least, she also promised to bring back other people, including migrant workers, who are stuck in various states due to the lockdown.

On Sunday, she held a marathon meeting with all the officials concerned on the issue and on Monday she officially announced through Twitter that her government has already started working on this matter.

Her Twitter reads, “I am personally overseeing this and we will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that everyone gets any possible help. The initiation has already started and all students from Bengal stuck in Kota would begin their journey back soon.”

“We will initiate every possible help to the people of Bengal stuck in different parts of the country due to lockdown, in returning home. I have instructed my officers to do the needful. Till the time I am here, nobody from Bengal should feel helpless. I am with you in these tough times,” her another tweet reads.

Earlier, on April 21, the state government had said that it is logically not possible to bring back nearly 4,000-5,000 students who are stuck in Kota.

Around 4,000-5,000 students hailing from West Bengal are staying in hostels and paying guest accommodations in Kota city, known for its coaching centres especially for engineering and medical aspirants.

Ever since the lockdown was announced, worried parents requested the state government to make arrangements to bring back the students. However, earlier the state government after several meetings and thoughts came to a conclusion that practically it is not possible to bring back the students from Kota to Kolkata.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha had said, “It will require more than 300 buses and three night halts to bring back the students from Kota to Kolkata. Practically, it is not possible and I would like to request the parents to have some more patience and co-operate with us.”

He had said, “If any students or parents have any problem and need to send any kind of help to their children, they can contact with us. I have already spoken to the nodal officer Shreya Guha in Kota who is looking in to this matter. I will personally speak to the Chief Secretary there and will ensure that none of the students from Bengal should face any problems in Kota.”

Recently, on April 17, the Uttar Pradesh government sent 250 buses to Kota in Rajasthan to bring back home the around 7500 students. The students were stuck there due to ongoing countrywide lockdown.

Then, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot praised the Uttar Pradesh government’s effort and also urged other states to take back their students stranded in the coaching city