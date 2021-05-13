'Don't Fire From Party Colleagues' Shoulders': Navjot Singh Sidhu Hits Out at Amarinder Singh

A day after four cabinet ministers sought suspension of Navjot Singh Sidhu from the Congress for indiscipline, the cricketer-turned-politician hit back on Thursday and asked Chief Minister Amarinder Singh “to stop firing from party colleagues’ shoulders".

A day after four of Singh’s cabinet colleagues wrote to party high command against Sidhu and sought his suspension from the Congress, the Amritsar East MLA continued his tirade against the CM.

In a tweet, Sidhu said his soul seeks justice for Guru Sahib and “Punjab’s conscience is above party lines".

Yesterday & Today, My soul’s demand is Justice for Guru Sahib, will reiterate it tomorrow as well ! Punjab’s Conscience is above party lines, Stop firing from party colleagues shoulders. You are directly Responsible & Answerable - Who will protect you in court of the Great Guru ?— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) May 13, 2021

“Stop firing from party colleagues shoulders. You are directly Responsible & Answerable - Who will protect you in court of the Great Guru?” the tweet read.

The Punjab Congress is facing another round of turmoil after Sidhu launched an attack on the chief minister over the recent court ruling in the 2015 Kotkapura firing case. The Punjab and Haryana High Court has trashed the chargesheets filed by the Special Investigation Tea, (SIT) probe and given a clean chit to the Badals in the police firing incident. Sidhu has blamed Singh for the court ruling and accused the latter of “colluding” with the culprits of the 2015 sacrilege incidents.

