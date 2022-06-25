‘Don't Go By Their Script’, Says Aaditya Thackeray on Rebel MLAs Fearing for their Safety on Return to Mumbai

Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray’s fiery speech at the auditorium of Lala College on Saturday did not betray veiled threats against the rebel camp led by Eknath Shinde.

Shiv Sainiks gathered to hear Aaditya’s speech, which was an attempt to rejuvenate the cadre. The speech, however, was followed by loud calls to “tear up the clothes” of rebel Shiv Sena leaders as they reach Mumbai airport.

Aaditya added to the voices, saying, “The road to Vidhan Sabha goes through Worli and Byculla, right.” Responding to a question by CNN-News18 about how rebels were saying they did not feel safe about returning, Aaditya called it their “script”. “I don’t think we should go by their script. Are you reading their script? What is important is everyone is safe and together and Shiv Sena- MVA government is going to win in Maharashtra,” he said.

Aaditya started his speech by saying everyone has eyes on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. “Every party is eying the BMC, the BJP as well. When did we give less to the rebels? People from Kalyan and Thane came to me yesterday,” said Aditya, claiming that no injustice had been done to the rebels.

He did not forget to mention that his family had moved out of ‘Varsha’, the official residence of the chief minister of Maharashtra.

“We don’t lust for Varsha, jinho hai woh bolte hain Punayil Punayil (in a reference to former CM Devendra Fadnavis)! We got love from people when we left Varsha. It is our own who ditched us,” he said, adding that the Shiv Sena had prepped new candidates for seats held by rebel MLAs.

He also said the Sena would like to see more women MLAs this time.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.