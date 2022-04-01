'Don't Have Vacancies Right Now': Keshav Maurya Tells News18 on Shivpal Yadav Meeting Yogi Adityanath

The power corridors remain abuzz about the “courtesy" visit of Shivpal Yadav, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) founder, to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, however, rubbished talks of Yadav joining the Bharatiya Janata Party’s camp for now.

“Abhi to hamare yahan aisi koi vacancy nahi hai (we don’t have any vacancies right now),” said Maurya, when asked about the speculation of Shivpal joining forces with the BJP after facing trouble in his alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

Shivpal Yadav had skipped the meeting of allies called by his nephew and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav recently. He is said to be angry with Akhilesh for not being invited to a meeting of MLAs.

Amid reports that Shivpal may be sent to the Rajya Sabha by the Bharatiya Janata Party, which may revive the Yadav family feud, Maurya told News18.com that not much should be read into the meeting.

Advertisement

“Yogi Adityanath is our chief minister and anyone can meet him. Be it Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi…and Akhilesh Yadav too has met him,” said Maurya when asked about the speculation that Shivpal is aiming to get plum posts for himself and his son in the BJP.

Maurya who has been given the charge of the UP rural development ministry was in the national capital to “seek blessings" of the central leadership for the second term that the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government has got in the state after an impressive election victory in March.

“I have come to Delhi to seek blessings of the central leadership after assuming office and taking charge of the departments I have been given," added the deputy CM.

When asked about his new ministry and the task allocated to him in the Yogi government 2.0, Maurya said that he has prepared a vision document already as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to bettering the lives of villagers and women.

Speaking to News18.com, the rural development minister for the state said, “I have been given a huge responsibility of improving rural India, which has been the PM’s focus as well. We have set a target and made a vision document. Everyone will see that the PM’s vision for rural development will be taken up religiously by us. The women and those living in rural areas have supported us and voted for us. They took the BJP from zero to the heights that it is at today. So, we are at their service. We will work to improve their lives,” added the minister.

“However, I will share details of this during Navratri,” he added.

On Akhilesh Yadav’s constant attacks on the Yogi government over exam question paper leaks in the state, the deputy CM was quick to take on the SP chief. “There is no need to worry about gangs of those who used to forcibly encroach properties and of gangs who facilitate cheating. The details of such gangs are noted in the pages of history and everyone will be exposed. And those who are tweeting, even their party’s links to those gangs will be exposed,” Maurya stated.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.