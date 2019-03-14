English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘Don’t Interfere in Andhra Pradesh Politics’: Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan Tells KCR
With only a few weeks left in the Lok Sabha elections, Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan held a massive public meeting in Rajahmundry and celebrated the party’s fifth formation day.
File image of Pawan Kalyan. (Image: News18)
Loading...
Rajahmundry: Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, who kicked off his election campaign from Rajahmundry on Thursday, asked Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) to not interfare in Andhra Pradesh politics.
With only a few weeks left in the Lok Sabha elections, Kalyan held a massive public meeting in Rajahmundry and celebrated the Jana Sena Party’s fifth formation day.
Targeting the TRS chief, Kalyan said: “Telangana chief minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao is trying to interfere in Andhra Pradesh politics. I appeal to him to not come to my state. Leave us, we will take care of our affairs. We don’t need your assistance,” he said.
“The public of Andhra Pradesh has suffered because of you for many years. Now our new state is in its foundation stage. Don’t come here to change people’s mindsets. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh not like India and Pakistan. We are like brothers…don’t influence people negatively for your political gains,” Kalyan said during the public meeting.
The Janasena Party chief also released his party’s manifesto in the meeting. Some of the big promises made by the party in the manifesto include Rs 8,000 for every farmer who owns less than one acre of land and Rs 5,000 pension for farmers who have crossed the age of 60 years under Raitu Rakshana Bharosa scheme.
With only a few weeks left in the Lok Sabha elections, Kalyan held a massive public meeting in Rajahmundry and celebrated the Jana Sena Party’s fifth formation day.
Targeting the TRS chief, Kalyan said: “Telangana chief minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao is trying to interfere in Andhra Pradesh politics. I appeal to him to not come to my state. Leave us, we will take care of our affairs. We don’t need your assistance,” he said.
“The public of Andhra Pradesh has suffered because of you for many years. Now our new state is in its foundation stage. Don’t come here to change people’s mindsets. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh not like India and Pakistan. We are like brothers…don’t influence people negatively for your political gains,” Kalyan said during the public meeting.
The Janasena Party chief also released his party’s manifesto in the meeting. Some of the big promises made by the party in the manifesto include Rs 8,000 for every farmer who owns less than one acre of land and Rs 5,000 pension for farmers who have crossed the age of 60 years under Raitu Rakshana Bharosa scheme.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
-
Saturday 09 March , 2019
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Saturday 09 March , 2019 War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019 Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone Unveils Stunning Madame Tussauds Wax Statue & Ranveer Can't Stop Gushing Over It
- RRR: Alia, Ajay Join Jr NTR and Ram Charan in Rajamouli's Telugu Period Film
- Kartik Aaryan on Luka Chuppi: Some People Were Waiting to See Me Fall on My Face
- Boycott Chinese Products, But Please Leave My Noodles Alone
- Mercedes-AMG C 43 4Matic Coupe Launched in India at Rs 75 Lakh
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results