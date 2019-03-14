‘Don’t Interfere in Andhra Pradesh Politics’: Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan Tells KCR

Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, who kicked off his election campaign from Rajahmundry on Thursday, asked Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) to not interfare in Andhra Pradesh politics.With only a few weeks left in the Lok Sabha elections, Kalyan held a massive public meeting in Rajahmundry and celebrated the Jana Sena Party’s fifth formation day.Targeting the TRS chief, Kalyan said: “Telangana chief minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao is trying to interfere in Andhra Pradesh politics. I appeal to him to not come to my state. Leave us, we will take care of our affairs. We don’t need your assistance,” he said.“The public of Andhra Pradesh has suffered because of you for many years. Now our new state is in its foundation stage. Don’t come here to change people’s mindsets. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh not like India and Pakistan. We are like brothers…don’t influence people negatively for your political gains,” Kalyan said during the public meeting.The Janasena Party chief also released his party’s manifesto in the meeting. Some of the big promises made by the party in the manifesto include Rs 8,000 for every farmer who owns less than one acre of land and Rs 5,000 pension for farmers who have crossed the age of 60 years under Raitu Rakshana Bharosa scheme.