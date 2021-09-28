'Don't Just Lay Foundations, Finish Projects': PM Stresses Execution at Council of Ministers’ Meet

Within two weeks of holding the last meeting of the Council of Ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held another on Tuesday evening, with focus on implementation of crucial schemes and programmes.

A detailed presentation was carried out by Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Piyush Goyal on how implementation of measures “holds the key" for any successful government.

The leaders flagged how important it was plan and follow up, whether it came to implementation of any meeting, programme or even flagship schemes.

ALSO READ | Gadkari Reviews Zojila, Z-Morh Tunnel Construction on Srinagar-Leh Highway, Says Most Work Complete

Modi reiterated the importance of ‘finishing what one starts’ to his colleagues. He told the Ministers that it is important to finish schemes started by them; that they if they are the ones to lay the foundation stone of a particular project, they be the ones inaugurating it.

It was also stressed in the meeting that a big mandate has been given to the government by the people because their expectations are high. The need of hour is to ensure that expectation of the public, to be kept as the topmost priority, it was told in the meeting.

In the last meeting held on 14 September, the PM had narrated a story to his colleagues, the moral being to keep simple things simple and follow the path of former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar.

The last Council of Ministers meeting was also focused on efficiency. It was discussed that a total of five such meetings, including the one held already this month, would be part of this series.

This is the fourth Council of Ministers meeting in the last three months, since the Modi cabinet saw an ‘inclusive’ rejig on July 7 in which as many as 39 in new faces were inducted.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here