'Don't Know About That Type of Stuff': Rahul Gandhi Under Fire Over His Reply to NCC Cadet

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has landed in hot water after admitting that he doesn’t know “that type of stuff” while answering a question by an NCC cadet at an interaction in Karnataka’s Mysuru.Responding to a question by a student at the Maharani's Arts and Commerce College for Women on the benefits he would like to be extended to the NCC cadets who have cleared 'C' certificate examination, Gandhi admitted he was "unaware" of the training.“I don't know the details of NCC training and that type of stuff, so I won't be able to answer that question…. But, as a young Indian person I'd like to give you an opportunity where you can have opportunities, a successful education and a future where you can thrive in this country,” Gandhi said.Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to the poll-bound Karnataka's old Mysuru region till Sunday, was taking questions from the students in a 30-minute long interaction.The National Cadet Corps (NCC), which operates under the defence ministry, recruits and gives military training to cadets in high schools, colleges and universities all over the country.Under the voluntary programme, students have examinations with 'A', 'B' and 'C' level certificates, with the ‘C’ certificate being the highest, giving the students benefits of special entry into the military and government services in the country and priority in competitive examinations.Gandhi’s response didn’t go down too well with the NCC cadets, who said the 47-year-old opposition leader should be aware of the corps’ workings.“I am surprised that he doesn't have details of NCC. It isn't "other stuff". It's the second line of defence. Hope Rahul Gandhi learns about it. It's important for a leader to know,” cadet Sanjana Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI."Everybody in India knows what NCC is. It is a thing to be aware about and everyone should have knowledge about it," cadet Maulik Kumar said."NCC is like the 2nd Army. We're around 15 lakh in India. After C certificate, we need more opportunities to make India proud. He should at least know about it," Cadet Hardik Dahiya told ANI.The opposition was quick to latch onto Gandhi’s faux pas, with Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore pointing out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, like him, was an NCC cadet in school.Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said Gandhi’s comment is an “embarrassment for the entire political fraternity.”BJP leader Anurag Thakur said Gandhi knew “everything about Azadi chant” but nothing about the NCC.Hitting back, the Congress sought to turn the attention to the data mining controversy. In a tweet, party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala questioned the government on the privacy of 15 NCC cadets.The All India Mahila Congress, the party’s women’s wing, alleged that the NCC cadets were forced to down the Narendra Modi app, calling it a “complete breach of personal data”