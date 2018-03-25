'Don't Know About That Type of Stuff': Rahul Gandhi Under Fire Over His Reply to NCC Cadet
Responding to a question by a student at the Maharani's Arts and Commerce College for Women on the benefits he would like to be extended to the NCC cadets who have cleared 'C' certificate examination, Gandhi admitted he was "unaware" of the training.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi with the students of Maharani's Arts College in Mysuru. (Image: @INCCongress)
“I don't know the details of NCC training and that type of stuff, so I won't be able to answer that question…. But, as a young Indian person I'd like to give you an opportunity where you can have opportunities, a successful education and a future where you can thrive in this country,” Gandhi said.
#WATCH: 'I don't know the details of NCC training & that type of stuff, so I won't be able to answer that question': Rahul Gandhi on being asked, 'What benefits will you give to NCC cadets after passing 'C' certificate examination?' #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/Vb2fCUsVFp— ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2018
Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to the poll-bound Karnataka's old Mysuru region till Sunday, was taking questions from the students in a 30-minute long interaction.
The National Cadet Corps (NCC), which operates under the defence ministry, recruits and gives military training to cadets in high schools, colleges and universities all over the country.
Under the voluntary programme, students have examinations with 'A', 'B' and 'C' level certificates, with the ‘C’ certificate being the highest, giving the students benefits of special entry into the military and government services in the country and priority in competitive examinations.
Gandhi’s response didn’t go down too well with the NCC cadets, who said the 47-year-old opposition leader should be aware of the corps’ workings.
“I am surprised that he doesn't have details of NCC. It isn't "other stuff". It's the second line of defence. Hope Rahul Gandhi learns about it. It's important for a leader to know,” cadet Sanjana Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Surprised he doesn't have details of NCC. It isn't "other stuff". It's 2nd line of defence. Hope Rahul Gandhi learns about it. It's important for leader to know about it: Sanjana Singh,NCC Cadet on Rahul Gandhi's statement 'I don't know details of NCC training&that type of stuff' pic.twitter.com/CJsYSd9eLW— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 24, 2018
"Everybody in India knows what NCC is. It is a thing to be aware about and everyone should have knowledge about it," cadet Maulik Kumar said.
"NCC is like the 2nd Army. We're around 15 lakh in India. After C certificate, we need more opportunities to make India proud. He should at least know about it," Cadet Hardik Dahiya told ANI.
The opposition was quick to latch onto Gandhi’s faux pas, with Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore pointing out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, like him, was an NCC cadet in school.
“......that type of stuff”!!!! Really?? Wow😲— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) March 24, 2018
Thousands of Indians like me, including PM @narendramodi ji, while in school and college were NCC cadets and @NCC_India taught us discipline, camaraderie and ‘Service before Self’. NCC will endure and survive 💪🙂🇮🇳. https://t.co/cTUvse8aRH
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said Gandhi’s comment is an “embarrassment for the entire political fraternity.”
Trust me, it's not just an embarrassment for Congress Party alone but entire political fraternity. Why does Rahul Gandhi ji keep creating such awkward situations? pic.twitter.com/j1OhmovxHO— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 24, 2018
BJP leader Anurag Thakur said Gandhi knew “everything about Azadi chant” but nothing about the NCC.
Dear @RahulGandhi 'that type of stuff' is part of India's fabric. Why are we not surprised wn you know everything abt the anti-national voices tht chant 'azaadi' bt hv no knowledge of NCC tht is made of young patriotic Indians. Come on! Read Up! :-)https://t.co/97UkXVeyim https://t.co/R3BtLhQFPf— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) March 24, 2018
Hitting back, the Congress sought to turn the attention to the data mining controversy. In a tweet, party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala questioned the government on the privacy of 15 NCC cadets.
IT Minister will not do a press conference on the NaMo App on these allegations of Data Chori!— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) March 24, 2018
Will the media dare to question Modi ji on the functioning of his App? Will the brain behind this "Data Usurpation" be summoned?
What about the 15 Lakh NCC cadets & their privacy? https://t.co/unLi2Sj2AW
The All India Mahila Congress, the party’s women’s wing, alleged that the NCC cadets were forced to down the Narendra Modi app, calling it a “complete breach of personal data”
Gathering Personal email & Phone no of 15 Lakh NCC Cadets & passing it to PM is very questionable. At same time, NCC cadets being pushed to download #NAMO App to attend PM Video Conference. Ths is completely breach of personal data & official priviligehttps://t.co/4UfxuSkicZ— All India Mahila Congress (@MahilaCongress) March 24, 2018
| Edited by: Puja Menon
