Don't Know Much About Indo-Pak Relations, Balakot Strike, Admits Sunny Deol During Gurdaspur Rally
BJP candidate Sunny Deol had reminded voters of his patriotic character in Gadar' and referred to his 'dhai kilo ka haath' from another movie when he filed nomination papers on April 27.
Actor-turned-BJP candidate Sunny Deol waves at supporters during his election campaign roadshow for the Lok Sabha polls, in Gurdaspur. (Image: PTI)
Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol, who kicked off his election campaign recently by reminding voters of the patriotic character he played in Gadar and referred to his ‘dhai kilo ka haath’ from another movie, on Monday admitted that he does not know much about India’s relations with Pakistan or IAF’s Balakot strike.
"I do not know much about issues like Balakot strikes or India's relations with Pakistan. I am here to serve people. If I win, maybe I will have an opinion, right now I don't," Deol was quoted as saying by NDTV.
Deol, 62, carried out a five-hour roadshow in Gurdaspur for the third consecutive day on Monday. "I want to work for my country. If I win, I will try to do good work," he said.
"Movies are different but this is not a movie this is real life. I have always done positive roles in my life my sentiments are also same," he added.
The BJP candidate filed his nomination papers for the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat on April 27. Addressing the crowd in Punjabi the same day, the actor had said, “Eh dhai kilo da hathh je kise te penda hai, tan oh uthda nahin, utth jaanda hai (Anybody who gets hit by his two-and-a-half-kilo fist is dead)” The actor was recalling what his character had mouthed in the 1993 movie, Damini.
At a meeting held before the filing of the papers, a supporter had presented him with a hand pump -- a reminder of the 'Gadar' scene in which Deol uproots a similar pump from the ground. Before ending his speech, Deol delivered a dialogue from his hit film, Gadar, saying: “Hindustan Zindabad, Zindabad hai, Zindabad rahega.”
Deol is pitted against sitting MP and Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, Aam Aadmi Party's Peter Masih and People's Democratic Alliance's Lal Chand in Gurdaspur.
Jakhar won the seat in a 2017 bye-election, necessitated by the death of Vinod Khanna in April that year.
The actor had represented the seat four-times, in 1998, 1999, 2004 and 2014.
