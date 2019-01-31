Don't Let Ram Temple Issue Go the Kashmir Way, Says Shiv Sena

Pitching for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Shiv Sena on Thursday said the issue should not become as complicated as the Kashmir matter, which is still awaiting resolution.It also wondered why Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders were not holding the prime minister and other BJP leaders accountable for the delay in temple construction, instead of targeting judges hearing the case."The construction of Ram temple should not become as complicated as that of Jammu and Kashmir, where no solution is in sight in near future," the Sena said in an editorial in its party mouthpiece 'Saamana'.The BJP should stop pointing fingers at the Congress for halting the temple construction, it said.Facing growing pressure to move swiftly on the Ram temple issue, the Modi-led government had on Tuesday asked the Supreme Court to allow it to return the "non-disputed" surplus land acquired around the disputed structure in Ayodhya to a Hindu trust and other original owners.Commenting on the Centre's move, the Uddhav Thackeray- led party said if this was the solution, why the BJP-led government could not think of it in last four years."It seems the BJP has come up with this proposal keeping (Lok Sabha) elections in mind, which should not have happened. But any decision in this country from solving issues of hunger to Ram temple - is always taken with an eye on polls," the Marathi publication said.The Sena, which is a constituent of the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra, said once the non-disputed land is returned to the original owners, they can go ahead with temple construction."No successor of (Mughal king) Babar will come to claim ownership on the disputed land, which is merely 0.313 acre. Let others file petitions in the court over the disputed land but the temple construction can be initiated on the non-disputed land," it said.The Sena also said it was still firm on its demand for bringing an ordinance for the temple construction.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.