- Municipal Corporations 9/10
- TRS 8
- INC 0
- BJP 1
- AIMIM 0
- OTH 0
- MUNICIPALITIES 115/120
- TRS 97
- INC 9
- BJP 3
- AIMIM 2
- OTH 4
Don't Make Education Part of 'Dirty Politics', Kejriwal Tells Amit Shah
Delhi chief minister Arvnd Kejriwal's reply came after Amit Shah alleged that the AAP did not build new schools after coming to power and also that the condition of existing schools deteriorated.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during an election campaign roadshow ahead of the forthcoming State Assembly elections, at Geeta Colony in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: AAP national convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told Amit Shah on Saturday not to make education a part of "dirty politics" or make fun of the hard work put in by students, teachers, and parents of Delhi government schools.
The Delhi chief minister's reply came after Shah alleged that the AAP did not build new schools after coming to power and also that the condition of existing schools deteriorated.
"Kejriwal had promised to build 500 schools. Far from building new schools, the condition of existing schools is also in shambles. Seven-hundred schools do not have principals, more than 1,000 schools do not have science wing, there is shortage of 19,000 teachers. The Kejriwal government could not spend 30 per cent of the education budget," Shah tweeted.
Reacting to the allegation, Kejriwal invited Shah to see for himself the condition of government schools in Delhi.
"Don't make education a part of your dirty politics. Please take out time and come with me to visit government schools. You are surrounded by negativity the whole day, meet our students, you will get some positivity. Do positive politics over education," he said at a press conference.
Kejriwal also said, "Don't make fun of the hard work put in by students, teachers, and parents of Delhi government schools."
He also said that former BJP minister and four-time MLA Harsharan Singh Balli is joining the AAP. Balli was also present at the press conference.
